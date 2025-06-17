More than £500 raised as Whiteley goes mutts for Doggie Day

Whiteley’s ever-popular Doggie Day made a triumphant return earlier this month with hundreds of four-legged guests, plenty of wagging tails, and over £500 raised for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers and their pups turned out in force to enjoy a jam-packed day of dog-friendly fun, from agility courses to free-to-enter competitions including Waggiest Tail, Best Trick and Cutest Puppy. This year saw 163 entries across 13 tail-tapping competitions, with 50 lucky winners trotting home with rosettes and tasty rewards.

The Guide Dogs charity raised an impressive £436.30 through donations at their stall and collection buckets dotted around the centre, while caricaturist Soozi added another £101 from her brilliant dog portraits – all in aid of the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors also enjoyed delicious treats from Bark Bakery, training tips from The Academy of Modern Canine Behaviour & Training, paw print mementos and refreshing Puppaccinos courtesy of Starbucks – with plenty of cold snacks for dogs and humans alike.

This year's Doggie Day saw 50 lucky winners take home rosettes and tasty rewards.

Mia Gordon, Centre Manager at Whiteley, said:

“We love welcoming the local community and their dogs for this special day, and it’s been brilliant to see so many people and their canine pals enjoying themselves again this year. We’re proud to support Guide Dogs and are thrilled with how much has been raised.”