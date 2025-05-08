MP Alan Mak takes part in VE Day 80th anniversary civic service in Havant
The Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration took place at St Faith's Church, led by the Rector of Havant, Canon Tom Kennar. Mr Mak gave the first reading.
Among the congregation were Mayor of Havant Peter Wade and Mayoress Janet Wade, veterans, serving soldiers from 16 Regiment Royal Artillery and representatives of the Royal British Legion.
Following the service, Mr Mak was among those who laid wreaths at Havant War Memorial.
He said: "I was honoured to take part in the Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration, remembering all those who served in the Second World War but also the happiness that was felt across the land when victory in Europe was announced and peace returned."