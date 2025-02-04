MP backs Labour’s plan to target Portsmouth stuck schools

City MP Stephen Morgan has backed plans to tackle ‘stuck’ schools failing to improve, to give every child in Portsmouth a good local school.

Mr Morgan made the comments following a speech today by the Education Secretary which outlined how stronger accountability, increased intervention in stuck schools and faster school improvement will be delivered.

This includes an excellent teacher for every classroom, a high-quality curriculum for every school and a core offer of excellence for every parent so that every child can achieve and thrive.

The Secretary of State announced new plans to tackle forgotten schools as part of proposals for a significantly strengthened school accountability system that works for parents.

Across England, those attending these schools leave primary school with results 14 percentage points worse on average and secondary school with results a grade per subject worse on average.

Plans unveiled by the Education Secretary today, provide for a stronger, faster system, spearheaded by an initial £20m investment in new regional improvement teams, known as RISE teams which will prioritise these stuck schools.

They will draw up bespoke improvement plans with those schools, with government making up to £100,000 available initially to each school for specialist support. This compares to a £6,000 grant that was previously available under the Conservatives

Commenting, Mr Morgan said: “Children growing up in Portsmouth deserve the best start in life, nothing less.

“I’m grateful for the new focus being placed on education both through the measures in the Children’s Wellbeing & Schools Bill and now through Ofsted reform and the introduction of RISE teams.

“I’m backing Labour’s plans to drive high and rising school standards.”

In her speech, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Stuck schools are the new front in the fight against low expectations.

“I will not accept a system that is content for some to sink, even while others soar. The opportunity to succeed must be the right of every child.

“We simply can’t allow stuck schools to disappear off the radar.”

In July, Stephen Morgan was appointed as the Minister for Early Education in the new Labour government. The city MP has a long track record of supporting Portsmouth schools.

Labour will continue to use structural intervention – converting to an academy, or moving to a new, strong trust – where Ofsted identifies the most serious concern or does not identify rapid improvement. It has also proposed closer monitoring of schools with the most serious problems to track progress.

The government expects the number of schools that receive mandatory intervention – including structural and from RISE teams – to be around double than before, securing swift improvement for children and driving high and rising standards in every part of the country.

The measures today come as Ofsted has unveiled the new report cards which they propose will evaluate schools across nine separate areas.

They also set out proposals for evaluating areas from ‘exemplary’ to ‘causing concern’, holding schools to a higher standard and providing far greater information for parents.

School report cards will start to be introduced from September this year, with a full national roll out in November.