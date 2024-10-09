Music group raises £1600 for local disability charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enable Ability are delighted to announce that My Generation Music Scene (MGMS), a local Portsmouth-based Motown music band, has raised an incredible £1600 for their charity.

This latest act of generosity comes as part of the band’s ongoing efforts to give back to the community- something they’ve been passionately doing for nearly 14 years.

Over the years, My Generation Music Scene has supported various causes, with many donations going to wards at Portsmouth QA Hospital. This time, the cause they chose was particularly close to their hearts, as one of the band member’s nieces has cerebral palsy, making this donation all the more meaningful.

Enable Ability, a disability charity based in Portsmouth, provides vital services for individuals with disabilities, helping them lead fuller, more independent lives. The band was inspired by their work and proud to contribute to their ongoing efforts.

Cheque presentation: Hollie from Enable Ability, with Mark, Martine, Barry and Anne from MGMS

This week, Mark, Annie, Barry, and Martine from My Generation Music Scene met with Enable Ability staff to celebrate their incredible fundraising efforts and present their donation. They proudly shared that, to date, they have raised over £40,000 for various charities- an amazing achievement!

Partnerships & Events Officer, Hollie, from Enable Ability said, “A big thank you to My Generation Music Scene for their amazing support for Enable Ability and to everyone who contributed at the event! Their generosity will greatly help us continue our vital work. We can tell that a lot of effort goes into making their music nights a success, and their event that was held for us on 31st August was no exception. It's clear that My Generation Music Scene is passionate about supporting the Portsmouth community.

Martine's niece attended our Specialist Playscheme years ago, so this donation means so much to us, especially as it has personal significance."

The charity also thanks everyone who supported the group's fundraising efforts, as their financial support will help Enable Ability to make a real difference to the lives of those in need, and their families.

About My Generation Music Scene:

Formed 14 years ago, My Generation has become a staple in Portsmouth’s local music scene, performing Motown classics and raising funds for a variety of charitable causes. Their passion for music is matched only by their dedication to giving back to the local community.

To find out more about Enable Ability, please visit their website: www.enableability.org.uk