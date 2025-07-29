Nature-Inspired, Pet-Friendly Escapes Await in Hampshire’s Blackwood Forest

Pet owners in Hampshire can reconnect with nature at Forest Holidays’ Blackwood Forest retreat. Nestled among tall beech trees, these cabins offer pet-friendly accommodation with direct woodland access, perfect for walks, dining, and exploring together.

From canine cocktails to dog-friendly Sunday roasts and gourmet fish and chips, Forest Holidays goes the extra mile to ensure four-legged friends enjoy every part of the staycation experience.

UK staycations offer an easier solution to avoid leaving much-loved companions at home, avoiding the stress and cost of pet sitters or kennels. Whether holidaymakers are looking to roam the North Yorkshire Moors, scamper around the mountains of Scotland or dine out at the UK’s best dog friendly pubs, their four-legged friend can be sure of a warm welcome at Forest Holidays.

Forest Holidays breaks encourage staycationers to press pause, breathe in the woodland air, and explore the joy of reconnecting with nature. From leisurely morning walks through sun-dappled trails to cosy evenings spent curled up under the stars, adventuring on bikes and kayaking down rivers, to discovering the wonders of our forests from knowledgeable Forest Rangers – there’s something for every member of the family to enjoy, well-behaved paws included.

Forest Holiday Pet Stays

The variety of pet friendly cabins are designed to the same high specifications expected of a Forest Holiday, with many including underfloor heating to soothe tired paws after a day exploring the forest together.

Amy Teige, spokesperson at Forest Holidays said: “More and more people are seeking out pet-friendly holiday destinations, and the UK offers plenty of great places to explore. Surrounded by acres of forest, our cabins are designed with pets in mind, creating a space where everyone can unwind. Over the years, we’ve welcomed all sorts of animals—from cats and ducks to even a pygmy pig”

From canine cocktails to dog-friendly Sunday roasts – here’s what makes a Forest Holiday stay truly pet-friendly:

Spacious cabins with fully-enclosed decking, meaning pups can lounge freely whilst guests relax in the hot tub and take in the great outdoors

Creature comforts include water bowls, paw-washing stations, and complimentary treats to ensure pets feel at home

Gourmet pet dining with Sir Woofchester’s menu, offering canine cocktails, dog-friendly Sunday roasts, and fish and chips..

Alfresco dining areas designed for shared meals, ensuring pets are part of every family gathering

Peaceful locations to play, and paws – nestled in nature, Forest Holidays’ cabins are the perfect base for holidays with dogs, with direct access to woodlands for curious noses and muddy paws. Ask a member of the friendly team about local dog-friendly walks, beaches and pubs.

For half a century, Forest Holidays have been bringing people and nature together, providing opportunities for them to co-exist for mutual benefit. The company has recently been certified as a B Corp in recognition for their significant and long-term contribution to the UK’s forests and wildlife.

For more information or to book your pet-friendly stay, visit www.forestholidays.co.uk.

