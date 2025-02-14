New Govt-backed partnership to support local authority services in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

£320,000 in funding will be used to develop a new way to measure and understand the impact of public health initiatives

A new research project led by the University of Portsmouth and Portsmouth City Council (PCC) has secured £320,000 in funding to further develop the way public services are assessed and developed in the city.

It is jointly funded by PCC and the UK's national innovation agency Innovate UK, as part of its Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP).

The funding will be used to develop an Evaluation Framework – a new way to measure and understand the impact of public health initiatives. The toolkit will ensure resources are used in the best possible way, by providing clear and reliable data that will inform decisions about funding and service improvements.

University of Portsmouth Mercantile Building

The three-year project is the first of its kind for the city council and is designed to help tackle some of the biggest challenges in delivering public services, such as increasing demand and financial pressures.

The University of Portsmouth will work closely with the council to design this framework, using research and expert knowledge to make sure it is practical and effective. It will be used to accurately measure, report and showcase the impact of interventions to improve services.

The new evaluation methods will be tested on two specific public health initiatives, before being rolled out across other areas.

Dr Emre Cinar, Associate Professor in Public Sector Innovation and KTP academic supervisor, said: “The project will help the council make decisions based on evidence about what works best for the community. By developing this innovative evaluation framework, we aim to support the council in delivering more effective and responsive services that genuinely address the needs and priorities of local residents.”

Professor Chris Simms, an expert in Innovation Management in the University’s School of Strategy, Marketing and Innovation and the project’s academic lead, added: “This partnership represents a unique opportunity to leverage academic expertise to address real-world challenges in local government. We are excited to see the positive impact this project will have on public service delivery in Portsmouth.”

Portsmouth City Council provides services for 208,100 residents in the UK's only island-city and second most densely populated area outside London.

Cllr Matthew Winnington, Cabinet Member for Community Wellbeing, Health and Care at Portsmouth City Council, said: “This KTP project aligns with the council’s strategic priorities and operational needs. The development of an Evaluation Framework is crucial for our ability to make informed decisions that benefit our community.”

Matthew Gummerson, Assistant Director of Public Health at Portsmouth City Council, added: “This project will help us better understand and address the complex needs of our residents. The successful implementation of this project is expected to generate significant economic benefits, ensuring the best use of the funding available for public services.”

The research will be carried out by KTP Associate Leah Fullegar, who brings extensive experience in social care and research evaluation.

It is hoped that this project will not only benefit Portsmouth but will also serve as a model for other local councils across the UK.

The KTP project will be running in parallel with £5m grant funding by NIHR Health Determinants Research Collaboration (HDRC) to enable more research which aims to tackle health inequalities and improve health outcomes for residents in Portsmouth.