New Head appointed to Portsmouth High School GDST

Portsmouth High School, part of the Girls Day School Trust (GDST) is delighted to announce that Mrs Sarah Parker has been appointed as the new Head of the school

Sarah Parker joined Portsmouth High as Deputy Head in September 2020 and has been an integral part of the school’s leadership team.

Sarah is passionate about the Portsmouth High School community and a fierce advocate for girls’ education.

Sarah joined Portsmouth High from Harrogate Ladies’ College where she spent eight years, as Head of English then Deputy Head. She has also served as a Head of Sixth Form. Before entering the teaching profession, Sarah studied English at the University of Oxford and completed her PGCE at Durham University.

Sarah Parker, Head of Portsmouth High School

Sarah said; ‘It is an honour and a privilege to be appointed Head of Portsmouth High School. I have loved every minute of my time at this wonderful school. I look forward to doing all I can to support each and every one of our students become happy, accomplished and talented individuals, in a school committed to excellence and ensuring our students have the support they need to step out into the world with confidence and excitement.’