New homes at The Brickworks Museum site now ready for customers

VIVID has completed its redevelopment of the historic Brickworks Museum site in Bursledon, with 12 new affordable homes now ready for customers.

Working in partnership with Imperial Homes, the two and three-bedroom houses are built using traditional Flemish bond brickwork — a nod to the cottage-style homes once lived in by brickworks employees. The homes offer a blend of heritage and modern living, designed to meet local housing needs through a mix of social rent and shared ownership.

The land was purchased from The Brickworks Museum, allowing the renovation and preservation of two Grade II listed Victorian brick drying sheds. Built in 1897, these historic structures were once part of a bustling site that produced over 20 million bricks a year.

This development brings everything full circle—breathing new life into the very place where the bricks that built our homes were once made.

New homes

Tristan Samuels, Group Development & New Business Director at VIVID, said: “We’re proud to be creating places our customers can truly call home. This development is about more than just bricks and mortar—it’s about building a strong, connected community in a location rich with history. We’re excited to welcome our customers to their new homes.”

Ben Olds, Land Director at Imperial Homes, said: “We are delighted to hand over The Brickworks to VIVID, delivered on schedule and set it an iconic listed setting. We would like to express our gratitude to David Richards our site foreman who’s decades of experience ensured the project progressed seamlessly through the various construction phases, and indeed VIVID for their continued business.”

Andy Elford, Chair of Bursledon Brickworks Museum trust, said: “We are really happy with the finish that the builders (Imperial Homes) managed to create using traditional bricks for these houses – they are really in keeping with the values and ethos of the museum. We look forward to meeting our new neighbours and supporting them into the future.”