New marine business opportunities with £1.5m boatshed redevelopment at Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour

New opportunities to relocate marine-based businesses to one of the most desirable marinas on the south coast will be offered with the £1.5m redevelopment of the boatshed at Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour.

The award-winning marina on the Beaulieu River was recently reconfigured and extended with a £2.5m investment by Beaulieu Enterprises Ltd. Now the latest project moves from the water to the boatyard, with planned upgrades to provide new waterfront offices, workshop units and the use of meeting rooms which will be available to rent from spring 2025.

Beaulieu Enterprises Managing Director Russell Bowman said: “The redevelopment of the boatshed will create spaces with panoramic views across the Beaulieu River, which will make ideal offices and meeting rooms for marine businesses to relocate.”

He added: “After recently celebrating 50 years of Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour, this is our exciting next phase to ensure that we provide the best facilities to match our services and take us forward into the next chapter.”

To cope with the foreseen high demand, notes of interest are now being taken for:

- Offices

- Meeting rooms

- Workshop units

- Brand new boat refit facilities

Letting terms are available on application and include parking, a communal kitchen, electricity and Wi-fi (subject to service charge). They can also include the use of meeting rooms and a secure leased line share to offer guaranteed bandwidth.

Preference will be given to tenants who provide value-added services for owners of boats on the marina’s 200 fully-serviced walk-ashore pontoon berths and 300 river moorings.

Luxury facilities have already been built as part of recent upgrades, while Harbour Master Wendy Stowe and her team are proud to offer a warm welcome for berth and mooring holders as well as more than 10,000 visitors who stay at the yacht harbour each year.

Its industry-leading services and facilities have been recognised by a 5 Gold Anchor accreditation from The Yacht Harbour Association. Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour was also voted the best place for sailors to call home when it won the prestigious Marina of the Year title in British Yachting’s awards in 2022.

The Beaulieu River is the gem of the Solent at the gateway to the New Forest National Park, providing habitats for more than 200 species of birdlife. The custodianship of the Montagu family for over four centuries has kept it special, yet it is only a short sail from the yachting hub of Cowes with its world-famous regattas and racing.

A packed events calendar offers regular opportunities to bring together new and old friends in the Beaulieu River community, while a restaurant, pub and tea shop are on the doorstep at the 18th century shipbuilding village of Buckler’s Hard with its maritime museum.

For more information about the available space to let, visit www.beaulieuriver.co.uk/boatyard-redevelopment or contact the Harbour Master at [email protected].