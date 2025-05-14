New sports facility at University of Portsmouth will support future athletes

A new premium strength and conditioning gym is now open at the University of Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Elite Athlete Centre (PEAC) officially opened on Friday, May 9 at an opening event with staff and students and will support teaching and training in the School of Psychology, Sport and Health Science.

The gym was designed and kitted out by equipment manufacturer and distributor Eleiko alongside architectural firm Ridge, and practitioners and academics from the University.

Based within the University of Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Building, the space enables students to learn and develop their practical skills within a state of the art facility, as well as support the research and consultancy that is carried out as part of the University’s high-quality programmes. Elite athletes can also benefit from the gym offering a premium training experience for a range of users with access to world-class training equipment, including:

Eight dedicated lifting stations

17m custom turf track with weight sleds, hurdles, plyo boxes and speed ladders

24 International Weightlifting Federation approved barbells and weight plates

Extensive free weights including eight adjustable weight benches, 50kg dumbbell set, competition kettlebells and a range of medicine and slam balls

Multigym cable machine including cable crossover, seated row and lat pulldown

A range of gym machines such as leg press, seated calf raise, leg extension and glute-ham developer

The opening event saw students on sports related courses test out the equipment and hear from the Head of School, Dr Mike Rayner, Programme Lead Dr Joseph Moore and Eleiko.

Dr Moore commented on how the new facility will benefit students: “The centre gives our students and athletes the opportunity to train and learn in an elite environment that mirrors real-world performance settings helping them prepare for success beyond university."

The University of Portsmouth is investing £250 million over the next decade to transform its city centre campus as part of its ambitious Estate Masterplan. This major development will deliver world-class facilities for learning, teaching and research, while strengthening the University’s ties with the wider community.

Key projects include the creation of new landmark buildings, the refurbishment of existing spaces, and the development of vibrant public areas – such as a new Student Hub, a state-of-the-art Technology building, and a dedicated teaching laboratory facility.

Work is already underway, with the University’s Ravelin Sports Centre setting new standards for sustainability and energy performance. Placing it in the top 1% of the UK’s most energy-efficient facilities, the centre has exceeded its original targets, cutting energy consumption by 90% compared to typical leisure centres.

This recognition, based on data from environmental consultants Max Fordham LLP, adds to a string of accolades, including the 2023 IOC IPC IAKS Architecture Prize, a BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ rating, and the Public Sector Project: Design Stage Award at the BREEAM Awards 2020.