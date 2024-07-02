New UK-German college connection brings young people together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

City of Portsmouth College has linked up with a German college in a new cross-cultural alliance.

As part of the scheme, students from both countries will be able to take part in week-long exchange visits.

Staff from the Sophie Scholl Vocational College in Duisburg have already visited Portsmouth, where they toured the COPC campuses and learned about local traditions, including Portsmouth’s mayor-making ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The joint project is being supported by an organisation called UK-German Connection, which acts as the bilateral government agency for school and youth links between the two countries.

Staff from the Sophie Scholl Vocational College in Germany are seen with their English counterparts

COPC Assistant Principal Deana Stone said despite the UK no longer being part of Europe, UK-German Connection remains dedicated to supporting partnerships, offering intercultural opportunities, and facilitating connections between schools, youth groups and young people in both countries.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be part of this very exciting initiative which really opens doors to new opportunities for students here in Portsmouth and at the Sophie Scholl Vocational College,” she said.

“It’s fantastic to be involved with such a wonderful cross-cultural exchange and we can’t wait to welcome our first German students here in Portsmouth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK-German Connection say with international exchange currently facing a number of challenges, it’s now more important than ever to keep the connections alive.

Their website says they are committed to ensuring that the opportunities offered are flexible, accessible and tailored to the current needs of schools, youth groups and young people.

“Bringing young people together is at the heart of our work and the core of our mission. We do this through a range of grants, advisory services, networks and programmes – both in-person and digital.”

A joint project between the two colleges is now being developed under the working title ‘Be digital and stay healthy! Lifelong cultures come together’.