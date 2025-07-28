Next generation of talented athletes to be supported by Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme

Aspiring athletes in Hamble are set to gain essential support as part of a sports talent development programme.

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, now in its ninth year, has helped more than 7,000 athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s 230-plus leisure facilities, including Hamble Sports Complex in Hamble, run in partnership with The Hamble School, Hampshire County Council and Eastleigh Borough Council.

Among the athletes accepted on the scheme in Hamble this year are Archery professional, Hannah Mitchell, who is National Target Ranked 36, and Ella Swete, diving professional, who started the Swim England youth development squad last year after finishing 2nd place at the Swim England talent games.

Hannah Mitchell said: “Acceptance onto the Sporting Champions scheme has meant a great deal to me. It has provided national recognition for me and my achievements within Archery. It will enable me to train smarter and to improve my overall fitness, which is key with field and 3D archery.”

Sporting Champion Hannah Mitchell

Alongside free access to Everyone Active centres, Sporting Champions will also receive valuable mentoring and guidance from an impressive panel of Elite athletes comprising of World Champions, Commonwealth Champions and Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medalists.

The scheme’s all-star line-up of prestigious athletes includes Richard Kilty, Lauren Steadman, Maisie Summers-Newton and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, while new to the panel for 2025 is Team GB cyclist Emma Finucane*.

These Elite athletes will share their experience and expertise through group mentoring sessions, covering topics including mental wellbeing, nutrition, managing finances, social media and media training.

New for this year, Sporting Champions will also have the opportunity to take part in bitesize webinars in collaboration with National Governing Bodies. The scheme will now also offer innovative hands-on workshops, designed to equip up-and-coming athletes with the practical tools and techniques needed to be at the top of their game.

Olympic silver medallist and former world record holder, Colin Jackson CBE, will continue to support the scheme through his role as the scheme’s Ambassador, working alongside the Elite athletes to help make sport more accessible within local communities.

Colin said: "I am incredibly passionate about nurturing young talent and the Sporting Champions scheme goes above and beyond in this mission.

“As the scheme’s ambassador, my role is to pass my knowledge, experience and expertise on to the next generation of super-talented athletes. Seeing these future champions flourish throughout each year as they gain confidence fuels my excitement for what's to come!"

At the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games, no fewer than 26 Sporting Champions competed, taking home nine gold, six silver and eight bronze medals collectively.

Chris West, Everyone Active’s area contract manager, said: “We are delighted to be providing exceptional support to this year’s cohort who have been accepted onto Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme.

“The profound impact Sporting Champions has on emerging talent from Hamble each year is always amazing to see, and we are excited to be supporting more athletes than ever on their journey to sporting success.

Eastleigh Borough Council said: “We’re really pleased to see local athletes in Hamble being supported through the Sporting Champions scheme. It’s important that our residents, especially young people, have access to opportunities like this to help them progress and make the most of local facilities”

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with The Hamble School, Hampshire County Council and Eastleigh Borough Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community. We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success and are excited to see what success stories the scheme will bring this year.”

To find out more about the Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, please visit: ea-champions.com/sporting-champions/ or follow @easportingchamps on Instagram. For further information on Everyone Active, visit: www.everyoneactive.com