NHS staff abseil down Portsmouth landmark to raise money for charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Congratulations to all who took part including;
Arielle Wilkes, 32, a Team Leader for the South-West Integrated Single Point of Access for NHS Southern Health and a Health and Wellbeing Champion located in Bishopstoke. Arielle participated because her family directly benefited from the support provided by small charities in Southern England. Her five-year-old daughter, Lottie, born with Exomphalos, spent 10 days in the neonatal and high-care units. Arielle developed post-natal depression and received exceptional support from staff and volunteers. Her son, Jonah, underwent open-heart surgery at six months old. The family received vital support from specialised charities.
Hannah Martin, 31, a Trainer for Support Workers in Southern Health’s LEAD Department is located in West End, Southampton. In 2020, Hannah's planned C-section for her son Jenson turned into an emergency. She developed sepsis ten days after birth and was readmitted to Southampton General Hospital. Support from Birth After Thoughts, including counselling, helped her heal from this traumatic experience. Hannah took part to show her children that challenges can be overcome and to raise funds for small local charities supported by Brighterway.
Nonnie Arnott, 25, a Media and Communications Officer for NHS Southern Health located in Ocean Village located in Southampton. Nonnie and her partner Luke abseiled together to raise awareness about Brighterway’s vital support for NHS workers and patients. Nonnie has witnessed the crucial role community teams play in supporting patients' mental and physical health. Inspired by her mother, a Virtual Ward Service Manager, Nonnie is dedicated to supporting the NHS community.
You can still support all participants via Just Giving: https://www.justgiving.com/brighterway
About Brighterway Charity: Brighterway is dedicated to enhancing patient care at Southern Health by raising funds to provide support beyond the NHS budget. Our mission is to support the health and wellbeing of patients and staff, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, community-based care. Southern Health serves a population of approximately 1.5 million people, providing care for every stage of life with a team of 6,500 staff working from over 300 sites.
Find out more: BrighterwayFacebook: Brighterway FacebookInstagram: Brighterway InstagramTwitter: Brighterway Twitter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.