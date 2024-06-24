NHS staff abseil down Portsmouth landmark to raise money for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 30 Southern Health NHS employees abseiled 100 metres down Portsmouth’s iconic Spinnaker Tower to raise funds for Brighterway on Saturday. This charity is dedicated to enhancing patient and community-based care at Southern Health, one of the largest mental health Trusts in the country. By providing support beyond the NHS budget, Brighterway focuses on developing garden and green spaces to promote wellbeing, taking patients and staff outside conventional clinical settings.

Congratulations to all who took part including;

Arielle Wilkes, 32, a Team Leader for the South-West Integrated Single Point of Access for NHS Southern Health and a Health and Wellbeing Champion located in Bishopstoke. Arielle participated because her family directly benefited from the support provided by small charities in Southern England. Her five-year-old daughter, Lottie, born with Exomphalos, spent 10 days in the neonatal and high-care units. Arielle developed post-natal depression and received exceptional support from staff and volunteers. Her son, Jonah, underwent open-heart surgery at six months old. The family received vital support from specialised charities.

Hannah Martin, 31, a Trainer for Support Workers in Southern Health’s LEAD Department is located in West End, Southampton. In 2020, Hannah's planned C-section for her son Jenson turned into an emergency. She developed sepsis ten days after birth and was readmitted to Southampton General Hospital. Support from Birth After Thoughts, including counselling, helped her heal from this traumatic experience. Hannah took part to show her children that challenges can be overcome and to raise funds for small local charities supported by Brighterway.

Nonnie Arnott, 25, a Media and Communications Officer for NHS Southern Health located in Ocean Village located in Southampton. Nonnie and her partner Luke abseiled together to raise awareness about Brighterway’s vital support for NHS workers and patients. Nonnie has witnessed the crucial role community teams play in supporting patients' mental and physical health. Inspired by her mother, a Virtual Ward Service Manager, Nonnie is dedicated to supporting the NHS community.

You can still support all participants via Just Giving: https://www.justgiving.com/brighterway