One of a Kind: Rising local Indie Sensations Nominated for Young Act of The Year

Gosport-based Indie Quintet rosewater have been nominated for Young Act of The Year at the Portsmouth Music Awards 2025, hosted at Portsmouth’s finest venue, The Guildhall.

The Awards ceremony, occurring on April 9th, will celebrate the finest of Portsmouth's local talent so there's ample opportunity to discover the talent that our wonderful area has to offer.

Also up for nomination in different categories are: Crystal Tides, Harvey Jay Dodgson & Baby Said.

Don't miss out on such a key moment in many of these artists development.