One year of helping the people of Portsmouth lose 1694 stone

Emma’s weight loss journey began in September 2021, after starting the menopause and gaining weight through lockdown.

Emma decided something had to be done. With all of her courage she walked through the doors of the Slimming World group in Copnor.

Emma understands how hard it can be to walk through the doors for the first time of a slimming group.

"During lockdown I lost all my confidence and it took weeks before I actually did it and I don’t regret it one bit," she said.

"Fast forward 3.5 yrs I got to my target and I’ve lost 4/12 stone and in January 2024 after being on the social team in my own group, I went along to an opportunity event to see what it was all about to be become a Slimming World consultant.

"I only went to get information and at that point decided I’d love to help as many people just like me to lose weight. I was invited to an interview and low and behold I was offered the opportunity to buy my own franchise of a Slimming World group and I became a business owner - who would have thought it? it’s simply the best job in my world and although I still have my job as a school cook, I have been doing this for 20 years, I have time to look after lots of people in Portsmouth.

"It’s coming up to my one-year anniversary on May 2 and in that time people in my two sessions I run on a Thursday at 5.30pm and 7pm at Portsmouth Rugby Club have lost an incredible 1694 stone. I couldn’t be prouder.

"If you’d like my help or even would like to help people like me then give me a call on 07935069521 or just turn up. I have a favourite quote that our founder Margaret Miles Bramwell, who I knew loved it also, who we sadly lost in February of this year.

"Reach for the moon. Even if you miss you land amongst the stars. Believe in yourself and you can do it. Becoming a nana the day before I went on my training has made me want to keep going, now that’s another best job and privilege. Come and join me and let me help you."