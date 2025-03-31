Opportunity Of A Lifetime As HSDC Students Visit India
Over the course of 18 days, 24 students from diverse disciplines engaged in a structured program designed to enhance global awareness, foster cross-cultural collaboration, and develop industry-specific skills. From tackling India’s environmental and water management challenges to exploring the richness of its culinary arts, sports science, and performing arts, students gained invaluable hands-on experience in a completely new environment.
The trip was designed to align with HSDC’s commitment to inclusive, high-impact learning, ensuring that all participants could develop resilience, adaptability, and problem-solving skills - key attributes for success in today’s interconnected world. By stepping outside their comfort zones, students were able to build confidence, embrace new perspectives, and form meaningful international connections.
Beyond academics, students took part in cultural immersion activities, including visits to iconic sites such as the Taj Mahal, traditional Indian dance workshops, and community engagement projects. These experiences allowed them to appreciate India’s rich heritage while reflecting on their own personal and professional growth.
Julio Carrillo, HSDC’s Turing Scheme Coordinator, emphasised the significance of this initiative:
"The Turing Scheme enables us to go beyond the classroom, turning global mobility into a powerful educational tool. This trip was about more than just travel—it was about fostering innovation, creating opportunities, and removing barriers to learning. Watching students thrive in this environment has been truly inspiring.”
As HSDC continues to strengthen its partnership with MREI, the success of this trip paves the way for future collaborations, with plans already in motion for a 2026 mobility program. The achievements of this expedition reinforce the college’s dedication to providing students with transformative international experiences that equip them for the future.
