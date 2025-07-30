Over 200 new probation officers graduate from the University of Portsmouth

Over 200 probation officers graduated from the University of Portsmouth this week, supporting the Government’s 1,000 trainee goal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, the University of Portsmouth honoured over 200 probation officers during its annual graduation ceremony.

Several key guests, including the Regional Probation Director for the London Probation Service, joined the event on Tuesday, 29 July to celebrate the students’ hard work and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each student in attendance has completed the trainee probation officer programme, earning a BA (Hons) in Community Justice and a vocational award, together forming the Professional Qualification in Probation (PQiP).

Graduation 29.07.2025

The PQiP is the only route to becoming a probation officer, combining vocational training with higher education to support individuals in developing the practical and academic skills needed to be a probation officer.

Whilst training, students are in full time positions as a probation services officer (PSO) and undertake tasks such as compiling detailed court reports, conducting risk assessments, and supervising offenders individually, alongside placements in settings like courts and prisons.

This programme not only helps support the government’s target of recruiting 1,000 new trainee probation officers but also equips each trainee with the skills and understanding necessary to support individuals’ rehabilitation by challenging behaviour and promoting positive life choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle McDermott, Subject Area Lead for Community Justice within the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Portsmouth, said: "This ceremony marks the first graduation of probation officers as part of the new contract between the University of Portsmouth and the Ministry of Justice, with three intakes of students graduating. This represents a significant milestone in our delivery and commitment to professionalising probation work.

“We have worked closely with probation regions across our contract area to provide a supportive and engaging learning environment, helping to realise the government’s ambition to see 1,000 new probation officers qualify by 2025. This training is against a backdrop of broader criminal justice reforms, which makes students achievements even more outstanding.

“Through combining vocational training with higher education, the students have developed the practical and academic skills needed to support and supervise people with convictions, complete vital risk assessments, and play a key role in the justice system.

“Completing this programme is a remarkable achievement, and we’re proud of every student - their delight was evident while celebrating with family, friends, and colleagues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building on the exceptional success of the Community Justice Learning programme, the Probation Perspectives podcast, hosted by Meg Thomas and Ceri Halfpenny from the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Portsmouth, was featured in the government’s probation newsletter, HM Inspectorate of Probation, which underscores the critical role of probation in today’s world.

Applications for the Trainee Probation Officer Programme are now open, offering multiple routes for both graduates and non-graduates, with full-time and part-time options available.

For more information, visit: https://www.port.ac.uk/study/studying-while-working/probation-officer-training