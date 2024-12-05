Partnership between Vistry Group and Places for People delivers more affordable housing in West Sussex

Vistry Group, Britain’s biggest housebuilder, is delivering additional affordable homes at a development in Pagham, West Sussex, through a deal with the UK’s leading social enterprise, Places for People.

Vistry is building 88 new homes under its Bovis Homes brand at Mill View, near Bognor Regis, including 32 affordable homes provided as part of the planning agreement with Arun District Council.

The partnership with Places for People involves the transfer of an additional 21 homes – 13 for shared ownership and eight for affordable rent – meaning that more than half of the homes built at Mill View will be affordable.

Eight properties – two three-bedroom bungalows and a choice of two, three and four-bedroom houses – are currently available for 25 per cent shared ownership with Places for People. This means a 25 per cent share in the three-bedroom Cypress, for example, can be purchased from £110,000, with a five per cent deposit of £5,500.

Street scene of Mill View.

Ginny James, regional sales and marketing director for Vistry South East, said: “Our partnerships approach is helping to deliver more high-quality sustainable housing for the affordable sector across the region.

“Here in Pagham, thanks to our partnership with Places for People, an additional 21 homes will be provided for those who need to rent or can only afford to buy a share in a property.

“It means that an extra 21 households will be able to live in a warm and energy-efficient new home, which benefits from modern insulation and solar panels to minimise both fuel bills and carbon emissions. They will also have an electric vehicle charging point to make it easier to use an electric car, promoting green travel and air quality.

“Construction at Mill View is progressing well, and we are already seeing the first residents moving in. We look forward to welcoming more people as their homes are completed and this attractive and diverse new neighbourhood continues to take shape.”

John Kerr, Regional Managing Director, Places for People adds: “At Places for People, we believe partnerships will help us meet this country’s housing shortage. With already over 400 homes in the area, we’re thrilled to be working in partnership with Vistry to deliver more, new affordable, quality, and sustainable housing in Pagham. Our commitment to creating thriving communities where people want to live and grow drives everything we do, and this new development will provide a variety of homes to meet local needs, helping to build a vibrant neighbourhood where people feel a true sense of belonging. Together with our partners, we’re not just building homes; we’re building futures.

Vistry Group is also building two, three and four-bedroom houses and a three-bedroom bungalow for private sale. Five of these homes have been completed and handed over to their new owners and construction work on the site is due to be completed by September next year.

More information about the homes for sale can be found at bovishomes.co.uk, while details about Vistry, which incorporates the Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Countryside Homes brands, can be found at vistrygroup.co.uk.