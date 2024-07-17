Past winners celebrate regional Maritime awards

Marine and maritime businesses across the region are being encouraged to submit an application to the prestigious Maritime UK Solent Awards 2024.

Anne-Marie Mountifield, Chair of Maritime UK Solent, urged organisations to make the most of the opportunity, saying: “We see the awards as an important showcase for businesses to share their successes and stories. This is a unique opportunity to develop networks and look at new horizons, and one of the big stories past winners will tell is how their business has grown since winning, in terms of new markets and new connections.” Former winners have seen their businesses propelled to new heights by the esteem and recognition they have gained, with some going on to win national awards. Jamie Holmes, Co-Founder and Director of NASH Maritime Ltd, said: “Winning Small Business of the Year award at the Maritime UK Solent Awards last year was fantastic. It has raised our profile, opened doors, been beneficial for our recruitment. It was a great way for our team to feel recognised on the regional stage for the brilliant work they’re doing in the marine sector and led to national award success. “It’s a very exciting time with the global growth of offshore renewables. The UK is a world leader in this sector, particularly in offshore wind, so it’s great to have the credibility given to us by Maritime UK Solent, and Maritime UK, when we are taking ourselves overseas to work with these companies. “We're on a big growth journey at NASH and the MUKS recognition has been very beneficial for the company profile and for recruitment. “We’re passionate about being Solent-based and recognise that Maritime UK Solent is a vital hub for people in our sector - their network events are a chance to discuss interesting business topics with impressive people, so we wanted to get involved. “Winning their Small Business of the Year award led us to further success at the Maritime UK awards. This was a real endorsement for everyone at NASH Maritime that we are playing an important role in the maritime sector. “We are committed to making our seas safer in a more sustainable way – that is key for us. The awards have helped us continue our journey with industry recognition that NASH Maritime is an exciting place to work and a credible choice for our clients.” The Southampton-based specialists in shipping, navigation and maritime risk was founded six years ago. In June this year, NASH Maritime was also awarded Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) of the Year at the national Maritime UK Awards. The Maritime UK Solent Awards are also a celebration of the individuals who ensure the continued success of the regional cluster. Principal of Cowes Enterprise College Rachel Kitley was last year’s winner of the Maritime Legacy category, sponsored by Solent Stevedores. She said: "It's made such a difference to what we're doing at Cowes Enterprise College. It helped us reach new heights with the backing of this award success and it’s also helped us reach more people with our legacy. “We are dedicated to the maritime heritage in Cowes, and our Maritime Futures programme has been game-changing for the college and game-changing for the maritime sector. Every child in the school, regardless of their backgrounds, their previous experiences, their gender, all learn about the range of maritime careers that are on our local doorstep. “It’s about inspiring them and making their learning a joy so they can see the wide range of opportunities available in the Solent region and having amazing career prospects if they commit to the maritime industry.” The closing date for award applications is 22 July. Finalists will be announced on 10 September, with the glittering Awards Ceremony taking place on Thursday 17 October at the Hilton Southampton - Utilita Bowl. For more information on entering the Maritime UK Solent Awards 2024, visit Maritime UK Solent Awards 2024.