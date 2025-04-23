Paul's Month of Marathons
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
I am running 31 marathons in 31 days for Zurich Community Trust and in turn Barnardo's and Dementia UK. The 31st marathon will be at London Marathon on Sunday!
I am running 31 marathons in 31 days culminating in London Marathon for Zurich Community Trust.
I am raising money on JustGiving and hoping for a shout out to help raise more for Dementia UK and Barnardo's.
I am from Fareham, where I have started most of my marathons, running round Fareham, Gosport, Portsmouth and Southsea, but also took part in the Southampton Marathon earlier in April.