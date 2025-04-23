Paul's Month of Marathons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I am running 31 marathons in 31 days for Zurich Community Trust and in turn Barnardo's and Dementia UK. The 31st marathon will be at London Marathon on Sunday!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am running 31 marathons in 31 days culminating in London Marathon for Zurich Community Trust.

I am raising money on JustGiving and hoping for a shout out to help raise more for Dementia UK and Barnardo's.

I am from Fareham, where I have started most of my marathons, running round Fareham, Gosport, Portsmouth and Southsea, but also took part in the Southampton Marathon earlier in April.