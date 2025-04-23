Paul's Month of Marathons

By Paul Snelling
Contributor
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 20:36 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 10:20 BST
I am running 31 marathons in 31 days for Zurich Community Trust and in turn Barnardo's and Dementia UK. The 31st marathon will be at London Marathon on Sunday!

I am raising money on JustGiving and hoping for a shout out to help raise more for Dementia UK and Barnardo's.

I am from Fareham, where I have started most of my marathons, running round Fareham, Gosport, Portsmouth and Southsea, but also took part in the Southampton Marathon earlier in April.

