Paultons Park: A standout contender at the 2025 UK Theme Park Awards

Paultons Park is nominated for Theme Park of the Year at the 2025 UK Theme Park Awards, alongside recognition for Best Theme Park for Families, Toddlers, and Thrills. New attraction Ghostly Manor is up for Best New Attraction, Queue Line Experience, and Marketing Campaign. Other nods include Best Use of IP for Peppa Pig World, Best New Event for Super Fans Day, Best New Food Outlet for The Pancake Kitchen, and Best Use of Technology for the Paultons Passport, showcasing the park’s all-round strength in family fun.

Paultons Park continues to shine as one of the UK’s top family destinations, earning multiple nominations at the 2025 UK Theme Park Awards. Recognised once again as a contender for Theme Park of the Year, the Hampshire-based park is also up for Best Theme Park for Families and Best Theme Park for Toddlers, thanks to its beloved Peppa Pig World and wide range of family-friendly attractions. New for this year, Ghostly Manor has earned a nomination in several categories including Best New Attraction, Best Queue Line Experience, and Best Marketing Campaign, highlighting the park’s creative approach to themed storytelling.

The park’s innovation and guest experience have also earned nods in other areas. The Paultons Passport is nominated for Best Integration of Technology in a Guest Experience, while Super Fans Day is up for Best New Event, reinforcing the park’s dedication to community and immersive experiences. Additionally, The Pancake Kitchen receives a nomination for Best New Food or Retail Outlet, and Peppa Pig World is once again recognised under Best Use of IP in an Attraction. With such a broad spread of nominations, Paultons Park demonstrates why it continues to be a leader in the UK theme park industry.

The annual UK Theme Park Awards celebrate the best theme parks in the country and the public vote is now open at ukthemeparkawards.com.

For the sixth year, the public are able to vote for their favourite UK theme parks in these prestigious national awards. The awards are organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks. Once again, the awards are presented in association with AttractionTickets.com.

There are 22 categories this year, including Theme Park of the Year, Best Customer Service and Best Value. The new categories include Best Use of IP in an Attraction, Best Queue Line Experience or Pre-Show, and Best Integration of Technology in a Guest Experience.

In advance of the public vote, a shortlist has been compiled using nominations and with the help of a panel of judges including Paul Kelly (Chief Executive of the British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions) and Andy Hine MBE (Chairman - Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain).

A total of 35 theme parks nominated for awards in 2025. Contenders for the awards in addition to Paultons Park include Alton Towers and Drayton Manor in Staffordshire, Blackpool Pleasure Beach in Lancashire, Thorpe Park and Chessington World of Adventures in Surrey, LEGOLAND Windsor in Berkshire.

There will also be awards for Best Established Content Creator and Best Developing Content Creator, which includes bloggers, vloggers and podcasters, as well as those creating content on other platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

The public vote will take place from 21 July until 1 September. These votes will be combined with those of the Expert Judges to generate the final results, which will be announced at this year’s awards event on 18 September at Wicksteed Park.

The public vote is now open at ukthemeparkawards.com