A Hampshire theme park has unveiled £12million plans for a thrilling new Viking themed world aimed at families with older children and teenagers.

The new Viking-themed world, which opens in spring 2026, features Paultons Park’s first inverting rollercoaster with Drakon set to become the park’s most thrilling ride with a vertical lift hill and two twists taking riders upside down.

Dubbed Valgard, the Viking-themes world also features a brand-new Vild Swing that swirls riders 12 metres in the air, as well as two brand-new thrill rides and the retheming of its rollercoaster Cobra into a bobsled adventure renamed Raven.

New Viking-themed Valgard – Realm of the Vikings is set to open at Paultons Park in 2026 | Paultons Park

Valgard is also set to feature a themed high-capacity restaurant and new playground for younger visitors to enjoy, and while it didn’t reveal details, Paultons Park also confirmed that another major thrill ride is to be added to Valgard in 2027. It has teased that this will be a water-related experience, replacing the Raging River Ride Log Flume which has now been dismantled.

James Mancey, deputy managing director at Paultons Park, said: “We are thrilled to share our plans for our largest and boldest investment to date, and on the day that we welcomed guests into our brand-new Ghostly Manor.

“As an independent, family-owned theme park, we’re incredibly proud of the investments we make to deliver the very best guest experience. We’ve opened two brand-new rides in the last two years and with the build of Valgard firmly underway, we’re excited to open a further three, bigger-and-better-than-ever-before rides, between now and summer 2027.

“Valgard promises an immersive, atmospheric, and action-packed experience for families and has been specifically designed to grow with our fans. The introduction of inversions and a vertical lift hill on Drakon certainly up the adrenaline levels at Paultons Park, but staying true to our roots, we haven’t forgotten about the little ones and there is something for all of the family in our new Viking village.”

The announcement comes as Paultons Park opens its new £3.5 million dark ride, Ghostly Manor the new indoor ride, which offers five minutes of game play and additional pre-show thrills adds to the park’s already impressive lineup of over 70 rides and attractions.

Ghostly Manor at Paultons Park | Paultons Park

Ghostly Manor features exciting and interactive gameplay suitable for guests from aged five and above – guests can ride unaccompanied from eight years old. From the moment riders enter the queue line they are transported into a family-friendly supernatural world, with many eerie apparitions and haunted artefacts to discover as they journey through the home of paranormal investigator, Dr Kinley.

Upon boarding the four-seater ride carriages, guests are armed with their own Phantom Phaser, a device to capture and contain mischievous ghosts and misbehaving spirits. Innovative haptic interactive technology and LED lights on the handheld Phaser further immerse guests as they explore the haunted house through eight themed and digital scenes. At the end of the adventure, each rider is presented with their ghost-catching score, revealing who has the best ghost hunting skills.

James added: “We have worked with the very best technical and theming experts in the attractions business to create Ghostly Manor. Our teams and partners have done a remarkable job at creating our very own haunted house, brimming with entertaining paranormal activity. Ghostly Manor really does look like it’s always been part of Paultons Park, and I’m sure it’s going to be an enormous hit with our guests!”

The new ride and new Valgard area will bolster the park’s offerings joining the Midwestern America themed Tornado Springs famous for its thrilling Cyclonator ride and free-spinning Storm Chaser coaster, and the park’s dinosaur themed world, Lost Kingdom.

Paultons Park is also home to Peppa Pig World as well as animals and a splash park. To book tickets and find out more, visit paultonspark.co.uk