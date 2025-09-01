Pedal Power Training's biggest summer yet: 600+ happy cyclists in Portsmouth and Southampton

What a summer it's been! As we reflect on the incredible summer months, we're bursting with pride to share the impact of our participation in the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme across Portsmouth and Southampton. With over 600 children experiencing the freedom and joy of cycling for the first time or building their confidence on two wheels, this summer has truly embodied our core mission. Our goal remains simple but important - we don't just teach cycling, we inspire a lasting love for it.

The Holiday Activities and Food programme is a government-funded initiative that provides healthy meals, enriching activities, and support to children from low-income families during school holidays.

The programme aims to help children receive healthy and nutritious meals, maintain a healthy level of physical activity, be happy and have fun whilst meeting new friends, and develop a greater understanding of health-related issues.

For families facing financial pressures during the long summer break, HAF provides vital support that helps bridge the "holiday experience gap" - ensuring all children have access to meaningful activities and nutritious food.

Children learning to ride at Buckland Community Day (26 July, 2025)

Being part of the HAF programme during school holidays is incredibly important to us, and we're proud to play our part in supporting families across our communities.

From the end of July through to the end of August, our dedicated instructors visited schools and community venues across both Portsmouth and Southampton. In Southampton, we worked in partnership with the fab Monty's Bike Hub, whose local knowledge and shared passion for cycling made our programme incredibly successful.

We also participated in wider community access days, including the free Buckland Community Day on 26 July - events that are open to all families and demonstrate our commitment to making cycling accessible to everyone.

What made this summer particularly special was witnessing the transformation in so many children who were completely new to cycling or hadn't been on a bike without stabilisers before. It truly warms our cockles to see the faces lighting up with achievement as the children experienced the freedom of cycling for the first time.

Pedal Power Training Director, Donna Coyne helping a young cyclist fit his cycling helmet (Buckland Community Day, 26 July, 2025)

The statistics speak volumes about the importance of cycling in children's lives. Recent data from the Department for Transport shows that over half a million children were trained by Bikeability programmes in 2024, with the ambition to reach over one million this year.

The average person now cycles 53 miles annually - a 12% increase from 2023 - and crucially, 41% of all cycling trips are for leisure.

Perhaps most significantly, nearly one in ten cycle trips are to school, highlighting cycling's role in children's daily lives and independence. Look out for Cycle To School Week, 2025: Monday 13 – Friday 17 October.

For many of the children we worked with this summer, learning to ride represents far more than acquiring a new skill. Cycling builds physical confidence, improves coordination, and provides a foundation for lifelong healthy habits. It offers children a sense of freedom and independence whilst teaching them about road safety and responsibility. These benefits extend far beyond the summer holidays, creating positive impacts that will stay with these young people as they grow.

Inspiring a love of cycling; getting started with a balance bike (Buckland Community Day, 26 July 2025)

We owe huge thanks to Portsmouth City Council and Southampton City Council, who invited us to participate in their HAF delivery again.

The government has recently announced the extension of funding for the HAF programme, recognising its vital role in supporting families and children during school holidays. This continued investment means more children across Portsmouth and Southampton will have opportunities to discover cycling in future holiday periods.

As we look ahead to the new school term, we're excited to return to our core business of delivering Bikeability training in schools throughout the academic year. If your child is in school in Portsmouth or Southampton, look out for upcoming cycling sessions.

Our inclusive approach: no bike or no helmet, don’t worry — we can provide these for your child, allowing us to reach and include more children. When booking a place for your child, simply add to the notes and we will ensure there is the kit they need for their Bikeability session.

This summer's success wouldn't have been possible without our brilliant team of cycling instructors who brought their expertise, patience, and infectious enthusiasm to every session. Watching them guide nervous beginners through their first wobbly pedal strokes to confident, beaming cyclists has been truly inspiring.

Our instructors are the real deal:

- 1st4sport Level 2 qualified professionals

- Enhanced DBS checked and safer recruitment approved

- Dedicated Bikeability specialists who live and breathe cycling

- Passionate about making every session enjoyable and confidence-building

We are often looking for new Instructors, find out more about becoming part of the Pedal Power team.

To every child who joined our sessions - whether you were taking your first tentative pedal strokes or perfecting your cycling skills - you've reminded us why we do what we do.