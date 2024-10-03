Pet service shows the blessings we receive from animals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

by the Rev Liz Quinn, curate, St Peter and St Paul's Church, Hambledon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was very excited the other Sunday. I was leading our annual Pet Service. I love the fun and mischievousness that comes with all the animals that walk through the door. Well, I say walk through but maybe for some dash is a better description!

The bells are ringing and in come wagging tails and a cat in her basket. The chatter of the humans is pretty lively too. We settle down in the Saxon part of the church and then lift our voices to sing, All things bright and beautiful. I was waiting for one or two dogs to start singing. Yes, it actually happened in another Pet Service!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the special things about the service are the stories. The stories of the people and of their pets. When it is time for the blessings, there is a buzz of excitement. I walk around talking to the animals and their human friends. I look at pictures of animals too shy to attend. I hear stories of doggie escapades. People also share with me the health concerns of their beloved pets. They talk about the surgery and the long-term illnesses. I also hear about how the animals help their owners. They bring companionship and help to structure the day for people developing dementia.

The Rev Liz Quinn at the Hambledon pet service

And with the stories come the blessings. The blessings from the pets to their owners. Then I talk with each animal and give them God’s blessing. It is a very moving time for all of us. I feel like St. Francis of Assisi, a thirteenth century holy man. Francis loved animals. He treated them with respect. He called them his sisters and brothers. Just like Jesus calls us his sisters and brothers. I can feel God’s presence with us.

I ask if there are any other animals I can bless. A voice calls out, ‘Yes! The bats!’ So I bless the bats who are part of our community. They live in the rafters. Someone else mentions the black rhino carved onto a gravestone. The words on the stone remind us of a man who tirelessly worked in Africa. He helped to preserve and grow the dwindling population of these beautiful animals. We pray for black rhinos.

We come to the end of the service by making a commitment: we will try to protect and care for all animals. May God bless you and all the animals you care for.