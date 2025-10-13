POLITICAL COMMENT: Havant MP Alan Mak supports Britain leaving the European Convention on Human Rights

Havant MP Alan Mak has confirmed his support for Britain leaving the European Convention on Human Rights.

He said that the Conservative pledge to leave was the only way to protect our borders, our veterans, and our democracy.

The Conservatives asked Shadow Attorney General Lord Wolfson KC to carry out the most serious, detailed review ever undertaken of Britain’s ECHR membership and his conclusion was that we should leave.

Mr Mak said: "When politicians have tried to act in Britain’s interests, they have been blocked by judges in Strasbourg using the ECHR.

Alan Mak MP says leaving the ECHR is the only way to protect our borders

"The ECHR has stopped us from deporting foreign criminals, tied our hands on border security, been used to launch legal attacks on our veterans and has made it harder to put British families first for housing and services.

"Leaving the ECHR isn’t easy, but it can be done and only the Conservatives are strong and capable enough to do it properly."

He added: "It will mean rewriting laws, reconfiguring international arrangements, and restoring the principle that British laws are made by the British Parliament.

"But this is about more than leaving a treaty. It’s about restoring trust in our democracy and giving power back to the people you elect.

"Parliament, not foreign courts, should decide who comes here. We should be able to remove illegal immigrants and foreign criminals and put British citizens first for social housing and public services.

"We should be able to put an end to vexatious claims against our brave veterans and make sure that prison sentences reflect Parliament's intent.

"That is why the next Conservative government will take Britain out of the ECHR, a move I fully support."