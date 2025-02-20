Portsmouth academic unveils Suffrage exhibition at local museum

New exhibition created by a University of Portsmouth lecturer celebrates Suffrage history

To honour Suffrage history, a University of Portsmouth academic has created an extensive exhibition featuring original and replica suffrage artifacts.

The exhibition offers members of the public a look into Portsmouth’s Suffrage history in the form of memorabilia and replicas alongside an interactive motion graphic telling the story of the Pilgrim’s march from Portsmouth to London in July 1913.

The feature, which is a collaboration between the University of Portsmouth, Grace Scott, Engagement Officer from Portsmouth Museum, and Michael Gunton, Senior Archivist from the Portsmouth History Centre, recognises the 50,000 suffragists and supporters of the National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies who completed their march to London’s Hyde Park on 26 July 1913, travelling along six main routes which include the Great North, Watling Street, West Country, Bournemouth, Portsmouth, and Kentish Pilgrims’ Way.

The exhibition showcases a number of photos including a newspaper image of sisters Norah and Margaret O’Shea, active and founding members of the Portsmouth branch of The National Union of Women's Suffrage Societies (NUWSS), which was originally featured in the Hampshire Post and Portsmouth Standard in October 1913.

After receiving funding from The Heritage Hub, Ms Sarah Houghton, Course Leader of Graphic Design at the University of Portsmouth intricately crafted several items in the museum utilising her wealth of graphic design experience, recreating four banners which can be seen in the original photos on display.

Ms. Houghton, from the School of Architecture, Art and Design also acquired a collection of original artifacts for the exhibit, including authentic banners and photographs, while sourcing replicas of many items including a sewing machine and ballot box to truly bring the feature to life.

"We hope this exhibition will encourage everyone to share their family stories or any forgotten treasures tied to the suffrage movement in Portsmouth as contributions help us create a richer and more complete history”, explained Ms. Houghton.

She also designed backdrops for the banners using enlarged versions of original photos with the assistance of the Faculty of Creative and Cultural Industries’ Digital Studios.

Ms Houghton, who is also studying for her PhD, said: “As a graphic designer with a passion for local suffrage history, I am in a great position to visualise and bring life to hidden archive materials and engage a new audience with the lives of these remarkable women.”

Dr Tarek Teba, Associate Professor in Architectural Heritage, said: "The Heritage Hub is proud to fund this project, including both the initial and follow-up stages, to bring it to life in the museum.

“Over the past three years, the Heritage Hub has supported similar initiatives, demonstrating the positive impact on communities and stakeholders through collaborative efforts.”

Visitors will also receive a complimentary pack of newspapers containing three editions of Portsmouth and Hampshire – Suffrage Standard, created by Ms. Houghton which includes the ‘People’s Edition’ featuring the O’Sheas.

Entry to the Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery is free. Visitors are welcome Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 5 pm, with the last admittance at 4:30pm. The exhibit is open to the public until the end of May 2025.