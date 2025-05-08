Portsmouth announced as one of nine Policing Academic Centres of Excellence (P-ACEs)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Portsmouth to become one of only nine centres of excellence for policing in the UK, following £4.5 million in funding from UKRI and the NPCC

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), in partnership with UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), have funded £4.5 million to launch nine Policing Academic Centres of Excellence (P-ACEs) across the UK in October 2025, which includes the University of Portsmouth.

Working closely with Forces, the P-ACEs will drive collaboration among academia and policing. They will ensure that policing is shaped by the latest and best scientific expertise, and that the UK’s leading researchers are able to challenge and innovate in partnership with policing to improve public safety.

Each Policing Academic Centre of Excellence will be promoted across the policing sector as an accessible source of leading academic experts aligned with Policing’s Areas of Research Interest (ARIs)and evidence needs. The P-ACEs will support policing by adopting new technologies, developing new tools and techniques, improving training and skills, and increasing public safety.

Professor Sarah Charman, from the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Portsmouth, said: “I am thrilled that after a highly competitive national process, the University of Portsmouth has been selected to become a P-ACE.

"Our P-ACE will enhance the University’s existing academic-policing partnerships through knowledge mobilisation, undertaking and embedding pioneering research and driving ongoing research capacity and the development of police science literacy.

“The longstanding policing research expertise of the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice will be enhanced by specialists from across the University of Portsmouth in for example crime prediction tools, 3D imaging, cybersecurity, machine-learning, applied cognitive psychology, facial recognition and biometrics.”

The two key functions of the P-ACE’s are to:

Mobilise, showcase and make accessible to policing key insights, findings and outputs from their work

Respond to the evidence needs, questions and problems raised by policing and work with policing to co-develop new research and knowledge exchange activities

Professor Paul Taylor, Police Chief Scientific Adviser, said: “Academia and policing have a long history of collaborative working on issues as diverse as forensic science, crime prevention, and analytical technologies. The P-ACEs will fortify this connection, providing a focal point for research and knowledge exchange.

“I’m particularly excited about what the P-ACEs can bring to early career scientists who are interested in tackling the complex challenge of keeping the UK public safe. The P-ACE community will, I hope, provide them more opportunities and greater support as we look to forge deep and lasting partnerships over the next decade.”

Stian Westlake, Executive Chair of the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), said: “The Policing Academic Centres of Excellence will forge closer relationships between police forces and researchers, providing the police with data and evidence to make the justice system work better.

“By bringing experts in policing practice together with social scientists and data scientists across the country, the centres will provide knowledge and insights to drive service improvement. These centres of excellence demonstrate our commitment to reducing crime and making Britain a safer place.”

The University of Portsmouth delivers high-quality policing education through its College of Policing-accredited BSc (Hons) Professional Policing degree, designed to meet the demands of modern law enforcement.

With cutting-edge facilities like the crime scene simulation spaces, strong partnerships with regional police forces, the University offers a blend of academic rigour and practical training. Its Police Education Team plays a key role in preparing new officers, supporting national efforts to professionalise policing.

For detailed information about the expertise each P-ACE can offer, please visit: science.police.uk