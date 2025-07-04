Portsmouth bus operator shortlisted four times at National Transport Awards

Stagecoach South, part of the UK’s leading bus operator, has been shortlisted for three major honours at the 2025 National Transport Awards, recognising its outstanding commitment to service improvement, collaboration, and community impact across the South.

The company is a finalist for Bus Operator of the Year, following a series of successful initiatives aimed at enhancing local bus services. In Worthing, a complete network redesign was delivered in response to over 1,700 public consultation responses. This led to more frequent peak-time services and the introduction of new local ticket options to make travel more affordable.

In Chichester, Service 60 was enhanced to improve its frequency and better connect with rail services, while the popular Coastliner 700 route was upgraded to operate 24 hours a day across Bognor Regis. In Portsmouth, Service 18 saw a 40% increase in ridership after new evening and weekend journeys were introduced, boosting flexibility and connectivity with the Isle of Wight via HoverTravel. In Andover, Service 75 was expanded with a new Sunday timetable, providing better access for local communities.

Stagecoach South is also nominated for Best Alliance/Collaboration of the Year in two separate partnerships.

Stagecoach South Coastliner Service

The first recognises the long-standing Activ8 partnership with Go South Coast, which jointly delivers a key cross-regional route between Salisbury and Andover, ensuring high-quality and consistent services for passengers.

The second nomination highlights a collaboration with Portsmouth City Council and First Bus, which has seen operators work together to improve bus services throughout Portsmouth, delivering greater connectivity, efficiency, and value for passengers through a unified approach.

In addition to the team’s achievements, Driving Instructor Tracey Soul has been shortlisted for Frontline Employee/Community Champion of the Year. Tracey joined Stagecoach in 2014 and is widely respected for her role in shaping the next generation of professional drivers. Through a blend of classroom theory, practical training, and personal mentorship, she has created an inclusive, supportive environment—particularly notable in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Colleagues often refer to her as “mum,” a reflection of her nurturing approach and dedication to her team.

Marc Reddy, Managing Director for Stagecoach South, said:

“It’s an incredible honour to be recognised in three categories at this year’s National Transport Awards. These nominations reflect the passion, innovation, and teamwork that drive everything we do—from service planning and community engagement to frontline training and industry-wide collaboration. I’m especially proud of the partnerships we’ve built—whether with other operators or local authorities—as well as Tracey Soul’s well-deserved recognition. These shortlists are a true reflection of the people behind the services, and we’re proud to be among such great company.”

The winners will be announced at the National Transport Awards ceremony on 2nd October 2025 at the Westminster Park Plaza in London.