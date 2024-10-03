Portsmouth business owner’s transformation after fire walking experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portsmouth-based business owner says he feels “transformed” after completing a fire walk.

Robert Hepworth, Managing Director at Tektraders Ltd completed a series of daredevil stunts which he described as one of the “most rewarding” things you can do. The day, run by Evolution Empowerment Events, involved activities like walking on hot coals, glass shards, and breaking wooden boards with bare hands.

Robert said: “It was a very enlightening experience. A few months on, I still feel the lasting impact as I apply what I learned about myself to today’s issues or challenges and realise I now have the tools to get things done.”

“I would wholeheartedly recommend this experience to others. It may not be the easiest thing you’ve ever done, but it will certainly be one of the most rewarding.”

The team building and personal development day is designed to help business leaders and their teams to overcome their fears and limiting beliefs, allowing them to smash through to a new level of performance and fulfilment.

These events are designed to focus on business development by pushing business leaders and teams to break through limiting beliefs, transforming their approach to life, confidence, motivation and productivity. This in turn has the potential to create a lasting impact on individuals and improve the performance of the company as a whole.

Fareham-based Jeff Shimpton, founder and Managing Director of Evolution Empowerment Events was inspired to start the business after his own experience with fire walking helped him overcome hurdles. He said: "I was in a rut, both personally and professionally; I was suffering from depression that left me full of self-doubt.”

“After completing extensive training, I can now run workshops which help others escape their comfort zone so they can unlock their true potential, and leave feeling capable and courageous.”

Evolution Empowerment Days are open to be booked as charity, personal, or team evolution.

If you’d like to find out more about Evolution Empowerment Events and make an inquiry, please visit https://evolutionempowermentevents.co.uk/about/