Portsmouth College checks in for collaborative learning

City of Portsmouth College students and staff have teamed up with key personnel from the Royal Maritime and New Place hotels in an important new collaboration.

The half-day event at the Royal Maritime gave the college team the opportunity to learn more about the hotel and hospitality sector, as well as the careers available.

They also got a unique insight into the challenges faced by the hotel and the important charity work they do.

In return, the hotel teams learned about the future of further education – including an introduction to T Levels and curriculum reforms - and how employers can feed into and influence this.

Learning from each other - City of Portsmouth College and the Royal Maritime and New Place hotels

The group also looked at opportunities for collaboration in a mutually beneficial way, breaking the stigma of work experience and helping shape the workforce of the future.

Jo Chaffin, the college’s Curriculum Manager for Business & Travel, said a massive thank you to the hotel teams, who she described as ‘incredibly welcoming’.

“Both staff and students enjoyed the opportunity to network, sharing knowledge and experience and discussing ways of working more collaboratively in the future,” she continued.

“We’re very much looking forward to further networking with both the Royal Maritime Hotel and New Place around curriculum development and opportunities for immersive/experiential lessons, getting our students out of the classroom.

“We can see a range of ways that we can collaborate in the future benefitting everyone involved - we are aware of the perceived pressures of working with colleges and students and feel very positively that we can work together on something mutually beneficial.”

David Knight, CEO of the Royal Maritime Hotel said the event went very well indeed. “I’m pleased everyone enjoyed the morning, we certainly did and look forward to many more.”

Student Leni Taylor commented: “It was interesting to hear how they’re expanding their market by hosting events like weddings, the different ways of marketing and how they learned about what type of marketing gains them the most interactions.”

Taking part were:

Royal Maritime – HR Manager Jane Riddell; Marketing Manager Dr Wendy Sealy; Hotel Manager Stephen Jack; Food & Beverage Manager Debbie Crook; Head Chef, Peter Ashby.

New Place – Hotel Manager Mario Martinisi.

City of Portsmouth College – Assistant Principal Nikki Owen; Governor Prue Amner; Assistant Principal Lee McCarthy; Curriculum Manager Jo Chaffin; Interim Head of Apprenticeships Karen Humphreys.

Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Travel & Tourism students - Kacey Redman, Leni Taylor and Aidan Kwok.