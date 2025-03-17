Portsmouth College principal and deputy principal in step with college cadets (almost)

City of Portsmouth College cadets were delighted when principal Katy Quinn and deputy principal Emily Pountney joined them in a drill.

The two were there for the serious business of presenting King’s Coronation Medals to the college’s Combined Cadet Force leaders Capt Javon Hockley, Lt Sophie Kingsley-Cabell and (SSI) WO2 Dean Steer.

But they couldn’t resist having a go with part of the drill – much to the amusement of all involved.

Sophie said students on the college’s Armed Forces Pathway Combined Cadet Force are taught precise movements and formations to instil discipline, teamwork and obedience to orders, preparing them to move as a co-ordinated unit on the battlefield or during ceremonial parades.

“It takes an enormous amount of time, patience and practise so when Katy and Emily joined in it was fantastic to see!”

The 2023 Coronation Medal marks the coronation of King Charles III on the May 6, 2023. It’s awarded to serving members of the Armed Forces, Frontline Emergency and Prison Services personnel who have completed five full calendar years of service.