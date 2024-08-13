Portsmouth firm celebrates 30 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ideal Window Solutions Ltd, is a family business celebrating its 30th Anniversary (of continuous trading). A local company employing local people supplying local people. To celebrate this milestone and to have a little fun, we commissioned local schoolteacher James Waterfield to turn a boring storage container in our yard into a representative mural of the company the people and the town.

As a company we understand we have nothing without the people! Owners Chris Palmer and Thom Emerson, feel blessed to have so many good people, including their daughters Holly Palmer and Brooke Emerson carrying on the tradition.

To celebrate this big anniversary as well as the people and the town they are proud to be from, this mural seemed the perfect way to celebrate, with a permanent tribute.

Staff were asked for their ideas and it was clear that the finished design had to include the company dogs Ollie, Beau and Teddy as well as local landmarks and some of the characters we are so lucky to have.

As a life long Portsmouth fan Chris was insistent on a big nod to Fratton park, particularly as we have lots of our 'friends' from Southampton working in the business too! As well as local landmarks such as Spinnaker Tower, the Guildhall and the dogs, the mural has some hidden in house humour highlighting the south coast rivalry many readers will understand, and a tribute to two long serving team members just off on maternity leave hopefully preparing the new staff of the future.

Already the Mural is becoming the talking point of the estate adding colour and character as well as intriging visitors as they try and identify the people and places they know in the scene. Local teacher James Waterfield went for a ' Carry On' style caricature of those featured which he has pulled off brilliantly.