Portsmouth High School, GDST – alumnae rekindle old friendships at reunion

Up to fifty years since they left Portsmouth High School, alumnae from the Classes of 1974, 1984, 1994, 2004 and 2014 returned for lunch and tours of the senior and prep schools last weekend.

The day was hosted by Head, Sarah Parker, with tours led by the current sixth form.

The alumnae rekindled old friendships and reminisced about the times they had spent at school.

From the Class of 1974, the former Head Girl, Revd Dr Kirsty Thorpe, said:

Alumnae from Portsmouth High School

‘It was a great pleasure to return to PHS after half a century of not ‘doing reunions’ and I came away deeply impressed by the transformation Rosemary and I saw. This is not just about a lot of new, purpose built facilities and updated spaces but a modern curriculum and an obvious awareness of the need for good pastoral support. No wonder the school has such a good atmosphere now.’

Alumna, member of staff and current parent, Gemma Griffiths added:

‘The former teachers and the class of 1974 thoroughly enjoyed their tour and we all enjoyed seeing each other and so many of our former students once again. It was really nice to catch up.’

Amanda Triccas from the Class of 1984 added:

‘So many of us agreed that the school was the making of us and that we had such a happy time.

‘Thanks also to the students who gave up their Saturday to host us and who were so patient; in my experience adults are far harder to control than children… …their contribution was greatly appreciated and that it is recognised that they are hugely impressive ambassadors for the school.’

A former teacher who returned to the reunion said:

‘It was lovely to see some of the girls I knew but I especially enjoyed seeing how things have changed and I was very impressed by all the improvements that have been done – especially the outside space and wellbeing centre. As the school is under new leadership may it continue to go from strength to strength.’

‘Thank you so much for a wonderful day on Saturday,’ said Barbara Garden (nee Hilton) from the Class of 1984. ‘It was so lovely to catch up with old friends and see the changes to the school. Whilst so much has changed the nerves of walking along the U11 corridor still remained and we were all amazed at how much we remembered – including where we sat!

‘Please pass on my thanks to everyone involved, especially the upper sixth girls who so kindly showed us around with patience and smiles.’

Mrs Sarah Parker, Head of Portsmouth High School, added:

‘Every year we welcome back former students and it is wonderful to show them the new facilities we have on offer here. They bring with them a host of memories and stories and have rekindled friendships. As they told us, the ethos of the school remains the same today; to educate and inform but have lots of fun on that journey too.’

Portsmouth High School’s Open Morning is this Saturday 21 September from 10-12 noon with prep, senior and sixth form open – to register interest please see our website.