Portsmouth High School, GDST, senior awards evening with climate change expert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth High School hosted an awards evening for senior pupils last week. ‘It’s not just technology and pandemics that have reshaped our world. The environment has also changed; we now know that we’re facing an ecological and climate emergency and these are global, existential risks' said leading climate change expert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth High School’s senior students were the proud recipients of achievement awards, certificates and cups this week as friends, family, pupils and staff from the school gathered for an evening of celebration. The guest speaker was an alumna of Portsmouth High School and a leading climate change expert, Professor Lorraine Whitmarsh.

Professor Whitmarsh is an environmental psychologist, focussing on how the public engage with climate change. Her research projects have included studies of energy efficiency behaviours, waste reduction and carrier bag reuse, perceptions of smart technologies and electric vehicles, low-carbon lifestyles, and responses to climate change. She is currently Professor of Environmental Psychology at the University of Bath and Director of the UK Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations. She has been a Lead Author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and regularly advises governmental and other organisations on low-carbon behaviour change and climate change communication. As part of COP26, she called for involving more women in the discussions and is focussed on female leadership around climate change too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s leavers returned to school to receive their awards before starting at universities later this month. Courses they are taking range from Law, History and Economics to Psychology, Forensic Science, Criminology and English Literature.

Head Girls, Headmistress, Professor Lorraine Whitmarsh and distinguished guests gather for awards

Attended by the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Jason Fazackarley, the Leader of the Council, Councillor Steve Pitt, the Chair of Governors, Commodore Chris Plamer, former Chair of Governors, Mrs Krysia Butwilowska, Councillor Chris Attwell and other distinguished guests, staff, parents and pupils.

Achievements were celebrated across the older year groups and pupils received awards from sports and drama colours to Duke of Edinburgh Awards, music cups, social responsibility prizes and academic year prizes.

Headmistress, Mrs Sarah Parker, introduced the evening:

‘I am extremely proud to be speaking to you as your new Head,’ she said and praised the pupils on their academic achievements. She went on to say, ‘how do you test a person’s ability to motivate a team? Their sensitivity? Can you pass an exam in reducing an audience to tears or making them laugh? You need to work hard to pass some exams but I am also saying that your success lies in demonstrating your other abilities. Every one of you here is a unique and talented individual and it is up to you to carve a distinctive role in life which will bring you fulfilment.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Lorraine Whitmarsh presents prizes

Head Girl, Katie, introduced the guest speaker, Professor Whitmarsh who said:

‘It’s not just technology and pandemics that have reshaped our world. The environment has also changed – when I was in school, of course we worried about species loss and pollution but usually at a more local scale – but we now know that we’re facing an ecological and climate emergency and these are global, existential risks to humans and nature.

‘Find your ikigai,’ she continued. ‘This is the Japanese word for 'a reason to live' or 'a reason to jump out of bed in the morning. We use this in an exercise with our prospective students in which they list; what they love, what they’re good at, what the world needs and what they can be paid for.

The intersection of those four areas is their ikigai. It helps them find a direction and a career that makes you happy and makes a difference in the world.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued to address the pupils about future career choices:

‘In what we do at home, in school, when we’re on holiday, wherever we are, but also in whatever career you go into, you can make greener choices – but also ask those around you, including those in leadership positions, what they can do as well. And actually working together with other people to tackle climate change is not only likely to lead to more effective change, but is also essential to help tackle climate anxiety – something we know is higher amongst young people in particular – because as a group you feel like you’re making a bigger difference and also you feel you’re not alone. So, again we have a win-win – social support is crucial for our wellbeing, but working together also benefits the environment more.’

The evening heard speeches from pupils including Imogen about the World Challenge expedition to Borneo; Lucy and Immy about the GDST LEAD business scheme and Kate who talked about the PHS Big Sisters initiative. Music was played by students, Kiki, Genevieve, Fleur, Anna and Ting.

Professor Whitmarsh concluded:

We’re here to recognise not just academic excellence, but also the spirit of resilience, creativity, and leadership that you have all demonstrated throughout the year. Each award is a testament to the hours of effort, the late nights spent studying, the determination to overcome challenges, and the unwavering support you’ve received from your teachers, families and friends.’