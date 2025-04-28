Portsmouth MP backs new measures to boost construction workforce and get Britain building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New measures to tackle construction skills shortages to build 1.5 million homes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will deliver up to 60,000 more construction workers by 2029 as Government goes further and faster on delivering Plan for Change

£600 million investment will fund more construction placements, establish Technical Excellence Colleges, launch new foundation apprenticeships and expand Skills Bootcamps

City MP Stephen Morgan has welcomed news that Portsmouth is set to benefit from an unprecedented package of measures to boost the construction workforce, deliver good jobs, and get Britain building to deliver new homes and infrastructure projects.

As part of Labour’s Plan for Change to build 1.5 million homes, the government has announced £600m worth of investment over the next four years to get Britain building, training 60,000 more construction workers and breaking down the barriers to opportunity for thousands of young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Morgan MP

Under the previous Conservative government, the construction sector repeatedly sounded the alarm over skills shortages, with around 320,000 workers lost between 2019 and 2024.

The South East already has a proud track record of construction jobs, with 318,655 people working in the sector – around 6.3% of the total regional workforce.

Labour’s plans will not only ensure more workers remain in construction jobs, but that young people are given the opportunity to work in the industry.

Labour’s New Foundation Construction Apprenticeships will give young people aged 16-21 the tools they need for a sustained and rewarding career, with employers given up to £2,000 for every apprentice they take on.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This Labour government is serious about its Plan for Change to get Britain building. “This fantastic package of support will not only fuel growth but unlock opportunity for young people and allow experienced construction workers to pass on their skills. “This will mean more high-quality jobs across Portsmouth, improved economic growth and colleges working closely with local employers to meet their skills needs.”

The package will see new funding to support Further Education providers in offering industry placements, with tens of thousands of students per year set to gain industry experience.

Mr Morgan recently welcomed a £2.3 million funding boost for students in Portsmouth from a fresh government investment in college buildings.