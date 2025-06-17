Portsmouth MP invites constituents to have their say on fly-tipping and rubbish

Stephen Morgan MP is inviting constituents to his next Cuppa and Chat event on Saturday, July 5 to provide a space for local people to share their views on fly-tipping and rubbish in Portsmouth.

The coffee morning, taking place from 10:30am-12 noon will have experts on hand to provide information and advice in an informal setting.

Over light refreshments, attendees will have the opportunity to ask experts questions on everything from street cleanliness to graffiti, litter and dog mess in Portsmouth.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to share their experiences, ideas and concerns for Mr Morgan to take back to Westminster.

The event will take place at a venue in Fratton. Attendees will be notified of the venue ahead of the event.

Constituents can sign up to attend the coffee morning here.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Mr Morgan said: “Portsmouth residents oftne tell me that simply not enough is being done to tackle littering, fly-tipping and graffiti in our city.

“That’s why I look forward to bringing together experts to answer local people’s questions and agree how we can tackle the scourge of waste crime.

“I also look forward to discussing the government’s plans to crack down on fly-tipping by punishing those who dump waste and make our streets cleaner.”

A new Labour Government crackdown on cowboy waste operators will tackle soaring fly-tipping and clean up Portsmouth’s streets, lanes and rural areas.

Mr Morgan has encouraged local people to fill in Portsmouth Labour’s survey on street cleanliness and rubbish in the city. You can fill in the survey here.

Ministers have launched a rapid review to slash red tape blocking councils from seizing and crushing vehicles.

Councils will work with the police to identify, seize and crush vehicles of waste criminals. Drones and mobile CCTV cameras will be deployed to identify cars and vans belonging to fly-tippers so they can be destroyed.

Under new plans fly-tippers will cover the cost of seizing and storing vehicles rather than councils, saving taxpayers money.

In addition, any criminals caught transporting and dealing with waste illegally will now face up to five years in prison under new legislation.

Fly-tipping has skyrocketed by a fifth whilst the number of prosecutions has fallen by the same amount since 2018/19.