Portsmouth MP welcomes 80th anniversary VE Day celebration plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stephen Morgan MP has welcomed Government plans for a series of events and celebrations to be held across the country, to mark the 80th Anniversary of both VE (Victory in Europe) day on May 8, 1945 and VJ Day (Victory Over Japan).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sacrifices that were made throughout the six years of war were great. Almost 384,000 British soldiers were killed in combat in the Second World War and a further 70,000 British civilians lost their lives.

Just as huge crowds gathered outside to celebrate the end of war in 1945, the Labour Government is this year inviting the country to unite through a series of commemorations and celebrations, including a VE Day concert, military procession and fly-past, nationwide street parties, and services at the National Memorial Arboretum and Westminster Abbey all of which will be available to the public through ticketed events, or broadcast on TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These celebrations will be an opportunity for generations to come together to share and hear local stories of wartime. Arts Council England will also work with arts organisations across the country using culture to tell the stories of our towns, cities and villages during the Second World War.

Stephen Morgan MP

The Government is encouraging towns and cities across the country to participate in the Tip Top Towns initiative, which calls for community and volunteering groups to come together to get towns and villages ready for celebrations taking place, through activities like hanging bunting, litter picking, and crocheting bonnets for letter boxes.

Clement Attlee said in 1943: “Here in this country, although our political divisions were deep, in time of need we were able to transcend them in the interests of the whole community.”

This year’s VE/VJ day commemorations are a timely opportunity for our country and our communities to come together again to remember those shared values and freedoms that the Second World War generation fought so hard to protect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Letters to Loved Ones initiative, also encourages parents, grandparents and family members to dig into their own family histories, find stories from the war, and share them at www.ve-vjday80.gov.uk.

User (UGC) Submitted

There will also be the Our Shared Story scheme, an education resource for schools which will encourage young people to engage with veteran testimonies and experiences throughout the year of VE80. If you want to get involved in a local or national event to mark VE and VJ Day, visit www.ve-vjday80.gov.uk for more information, ideas, and Government resources to advertise your event.

Commenting, Stephen Morgan MP for Portsmouth South said: “Portsmouth has a direct connection to those who served in the Second World War, whether that be through family or our local community.

“As we approach the 80th anniversary of VE, which may well be the last to feature those who directly contributed to the victory, it is our responsibility to keep their history alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As time passes, the opportunity to hear from those who experienced wartime first-hand diminishes. It is up to us to ensure that the memory of those who risked so much for us in Portsmouth is protected and lives on for many years to come.

“These people were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice so we could enjoy our way of life today. I am proud that Labour has announced a series of national and local events, to remember the fallen, mark our history, and celebrate our common values.

“I am encouraging anyone who can to get involved with a local event in Portsmouth to commemorate those who risked so much to secure our future.”

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy MP, said: “Just as people took to the streets in 1945 to celebrate the end of the Second World War, it is with great pride that I am able to announce the measures this Government will take to mark the occasion of VE day in 2025. This is our shared National Story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the Olympic Opening Ceremony in 2012 to the Queen’s Jubilee, national events unite our communities in our common history and values.

Minister for Ceremonials, Stephanie Peacock MP, said: “The 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day are important opportunities for communities to come together to pay tribute to all those who served in the Second World War and to reflect on the values that they were fighting for.

“The Government is proud to be holding public events across the country, and encouraging local communities to commemorate VE Day 80 through initiatives like Tip Top Towns.

“Without the combined efforts of the Allied Forces, from Britain, the Commonwealth and beyond, the way of life we enjoy today, and the values we hold dear, would not have been possible. We are proud to be holding a comprehensive set of events to remember the sacrifices of those who risked so much for the sake of our future.”