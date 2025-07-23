Portsmouth MPs Unite to Host Public Forum on Rise of HMO Numbers

In response to growing concerns about the rise in Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) across Portsmouth, local MPs Stephen Morgan and Amanda Martin are inviting residents to a Community Forum to be held on Thursday 31 July 2025, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM in Copnor, Portsmouth.

The event will provide an open space for constituents to share experiences, raise concerns, and work together on holding the council to account over planning enforcement and housing policy. Attendees will also hear what actions both MPs are taking in Parliament to push for stronger national guidance and better protections for communities.

Join Amanda and Stephen on Thursday 31 July 2025 between 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM in Copnor, Portsmouth (exact venue shared upon registration). Spaces are limited and we would encourage you to sign up here to secure your place.Book your place here: actionnetwork.org/forms/portsmouth-hmo-community-forum/

Between 2018 and 2023, the number of HMOs in Portsmouth has grown from approximately 3,920 to nearly 6,000. While HMOs serve a purpose in meeting housing demand, the rapid and often poorly regulated growth has led to widespread concerns about overcrowding, noise, anti-social behaviour, strain on local services, and the loss of family housing.

Amanda Martin MP said:“Since being elected, I’ve heard from countless constituents who are deeply worried about the changing face of their neighbourhoods. HMOs are not inherently bad — but when they’re unregulated, planning enforcement is ignored, or they become over-concentrated in certain areas, they can lead to real problems.

Stephen and I are united in our call for tighter local controls and stronger national guidance. We want to hear your ideas and concerns and use this forum to bring local campaigners together as a platform for change.”

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “With housing demand high so high in our city, squeezing more people into converted homes is not a long-term solution. People deserve safe, secure housing that suits their needs and strengthens our communities.

“At our recent Housing Fayre, Portsmouth people told us they wanted an event like this to meet like-minded people, share expertise and help us push for better housing across Portsmouth.

“I encourage all local people with an interest in this issue to sign up so we can tackle this problem together.”

Alongside the forum, Amanda Martin MP has published a Constituent HMO Action Guide, which provides practical, step-by-step information to support residents in dealing with HMO-related issues. The guide includes:

How to report unlicensed or unsafe HMOs

Guidance on planning objections and enforcement

Template objection letters and useful contacts

Advice on rights relating to overcrowding, party walls, and anti-social behaviour

🔗 To view or download the guide, click here: Amanda launches campaign to tackle HMO's - Amanda Martin MP

Stephen and Amanda are also calling for local policy changes, including lowering the permitted percentage of HMOs in any 50m radius from 10% to 5%, and expanding the licensing zone to 100m to prevent harmful clustering.