Portsmouth Rapper Makes Comeback After Tragedy
Unfortunately I lost my Nan, Grandad and Uncle all within 5 months of each other last year. It took its toll on me, I withdrew from everything. Before then I was making music consistently both as a solo act, and then more recently as a duo with M1 from Bournemouth.
The streams started getting higher and higher. The last track we released together, Deny, reached hundreds of thousands of streams aswell as being heard in a lot of countries. Once I experienced the losses in 2023, I stopped making music.
I didn't have it in me anymore. I lost motivation. I have quite a musical family, 3 of my uncles have always done music. Aswell as my grandad in his younger days. So I've always had it in me. When I first took up rapping, my Nan was my biggest supporter.
Always cheering me on. When they all passed away, it left a hole inside of me. But now a year and a half on, I'm back. They wouldn't have wanted me to stop as I was doing so well. Performing at multiple shows along the south coast, a few festivals, including Victorious Festival in Portsmouth.
All I want is to make my family proud so that's why I've decided to make music again. I have a new track called Step In being released on Friday 8th November with M1 and produced by Gazza P from Blandford.
I just want to let people know that if you have a dream then chase it. I have more motivation now then I ever did because I want those who are watching over me to be proud of me. Don't let tragedy stop your dreams, let it fuel you. Those who I have lost would want me to continue to do what I love. That's what I'm doing to do.