Portsmouth students set to broadcast local music festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Television production students at the University of Portsmouth have partnered with the Teddy Rocks Charity Festival in an exciting opportunity for their graduate project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group of six students are planning to produce an Outside Broadcast (OB) production of a stage at the Teddy Rocks music festival in Blanford Forum this May.

Teddy Rocks Festival is a charity festival that donates 100% of its profits to children's cancer charities. It was created by Tom Newton after his family tragically lost his 10 year old brother, Ted, to a rare bone cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 2012, the festival has grown exponentially year on year, from a pub to an award-winning festival, raising over £650,000 to date. It has featured artists such as Feeder, Reytons, The Amazons, The Darkness, Newton Faulkner and more.

Students have set up a prize draw to help fund production costs

Sam Monaghan, producer, said "Getting to work on a large production with a client like Teddy Rocks is not only a great privilege but also a fantastic opportunity. The work they do to raise money for charity is truly inspiring and working alongside them is a great experience for us to have before we graduate in the summer."

The students are aiming to raise over £1500 worth of funding to pay for their production costs including the hire of an eight camera OB van for the weekend. To help them reach their goal, they have setup a prize draw where entrants could win over £800 worth of prizes including tickets to the festival, Outland beer and festival merchandise.

To enter the prize draw and be in with a chance at winning visit - https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/teddy-rocks