Portsmouth students visit The Coral Centre for research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Coral Centre, the UK’s largest sustainable coral provider, welcomed students from Portsmouth University on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024, for an enlightening and interactive exploration of coral conservation and research.

Led by Rob Peck, the Founder and Director of The Coral Centre, this visit delved into the intricate world of the coral industry, shedding light on its significance in environmental sustainability. Rob's insightful discussions provided students with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the coral sector.

Leigh-Marie, the Operations and Coral Propagation Manager at The Coral Centre shared valuable insights into coral research. This included focusing on initiatives spearheaded by the Future Oceans Foundation, which provides practical solutions to help organisations worldwide fulfil their environmental and social responsibilities. One of these initiatives, Reef for Schools, aims to educate pupils through various activities. Leigh also shed light on the innovative CoralPodⓇ, a separate collaboration with local partners, Artecology, which serves as a multifaceted reef restoration unit and a vital sanctuary for various marine life forms, including fish, marine vertebrates, and invertebrates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit included a session with Alex, the Propagation Assistant at The Coral Centre, who led a session on fragging, an essential technique in coral propagation. Students actively participated in this hands-on activity, gaining practical experience and understanding the vital role of fragging in coral restoration efforts.

Rob Peck, Founder and Director of The Coral Centre with students from Portsmouth University.

“It was great to have over 50 Portsmouth University students here at The Coral Centre. Science is at the heart of everything we do, talking though the challenges we face as part of the research the Future Oceans Foundation, will hopefully inspire these students to go on to work in this field and help the global effort to repair the damaged coral reefs across the world.”