Portsmouth walking group heading to the capital to raise money

A woman’s walking group, based in North Portsmouth, are heading to London on 18th May to undertake the famous Walk the Walk’s London Moonwalk. The Perky Pounders, a team of 26 ladies, will be walking either 15 or 26 miles, through the night, in an array of vibrant fancy dress and self-decorated bras!

But who are The Perky Pounders? And why are they giving up a precious night’s sleep to undertake this arduous challenge?

In January 2024, I decided to start a women’s only walking group with the aim of encouraging women to get moving in a free and safe environment. What started as a weekly walk with a few friends to burn off some calories, has grown in numbers and purpose.

We are now a group of nearly 100 women who join pre-planned local walks, as and when they can fit it in around their busy lives. As a mum, I have always valued the benefits of getting outdoors and keeping fit, to aid my own mental health. Women carry the weight of the world on their shoulders and these walks give us all a guilt-free excuse to escape the daily worries, exhale and share life’s pressures with other women. Talking through your worries seems so much easier when walking next to someone, rather than looking them directly in the eye. Friendships have been born and we share lots of giggles as we head out on our adventures around Portsmouth.

There are so many benefits to walking, it’s a great medicine for your body and mind. Louise (51), local business owner of Exercise with Louise, and mum of 3 describes some of these benefits, ‘As well as helping you keep fit & active, Walking helps boost your mood because it increases blood flow and blood circulation to the brain and body. It has a positive influence on the central nervous response system so walking helps to calm your nerves, making you feel less stressed. If you add in walking with friends, then this also has a positive impact on your mental health. There is lots of research to show talking and laughing with friends releases those ‘happy hormones’ instantly lifting your mood.’

‘Walking and talking and feeling part of a wonderful group is the emotional support I didn’t know I needed.’ Roz.

The iconic London Moonwalk is a fun night-time walk organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk. Breast cancer can affect both men and women and is the 4th most common cause of cancer death in the UK, accounting for 11,400 deaths every year (2017-2019), which is 32 deaths per day (Cancer Research UK).

‘I am doing the Moonwalk because of how amazing the hospital and charities have been throughout my breast cancer journey.’ Kathy.

Laura, a 66-year-old Mum and Nana, told me her reason for doing the Moonwalk; ‘I am doing the Moonwalk to honour my mum. I was 11 when my mum was diagnosed with breast cancer in her mid-thirties, a year after her marriage to my dad ended in divorce. I remember the following years with much sadness when the cancer spread to her spine, and she finally died in her early 40s. Cancer doesn’t just affect the person but the whole family and the pain and lost is felt anew with every special occasion. Our mum never got to see any of her 3 children get married or meet any of her 6 grandchildren or 5 great-grandchildren. This June marks 45 years since she died, she would love that I am doing this with such a lovely group of supportive friends and that it has all been so much fun.’

The Perky Pounders have been training for the last 4 months, through wind, rain and beating sunshine, often getting up at sunrise to complete their walks around their busy family and work commitments. Their walks have taken them on many adventures around the landmarks of Portsmouth and even to the odd afternoon tea! But it’s not just the humans that get involved. The team are often joined by their beloved 4-legged friends, who have been aptly nicknamed, The Perky Hounders!

As well as walking, the team were tasked with creating their elaborate costumes and signature bras, organising a fantastically fun sewing day, where the team created their own iconic outfits with the signature sparkling Perky Pounder P’s.

So far, we have raised an amazing £4800 for the Walk the Walk charity, every penny of which will go to support those living with breast cancer. If you would like to support our team as they head to London next weekend, you can donate at the link.

Looking Perky!

Emily, a 38-year-old mum to 3 children told me, ‘I’m doing the moon walk because my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to have a mastectomy. She was so strong during all her treatments so this is the least I can do to try and help others fighting against breast cancer. Cancer has taken and affected too many of my friends and family. Every penny raised goes towards helping fight and research cancer to stop it taking any more lives! Such a worthy cause!’.

One thing is for sure, even when the sun rises on the London Moonwalk, the walking will continue for The Perky Pounders. We have come so far, not just in miles walked, but most importantly in our friendships. We all feel so lucky to have walked, talked, shared our inner most selves and so many laughs together on this journey to our all-nighter in London.

May the adventures continue!

Jen Althorpe – Team Captain, The Perky Pounders.

Link to The Perky Pounders fundraising page: https://giving.give-star.com/microsite/walkthewalk/themoonwalklondon2024/team/eb5c3a87-0db5-446f-9ded-85ff23a36553

