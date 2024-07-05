Portsmouth women's charity celebrates milestone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Advance’s Hampshire Women’s Centre has celebrated three years of providing vital support to women from across the county. The centre, in Portsmouth, offers specialist support to women who are in contact with the criminal justice system, and who may also be experiencing or have experienced domestic abuse.

The celebrations were attended by staff, women who use the centre, and representatives from partner services including Probation and Portsmouth City Council.

Charlotte Ferguson, Service Manager for Advance Hampshire Women’s Centre, said:

“It has been wonderful seeing the women’s centre continue to grow and to build on our strong connections with local organisations. Thanks to the support of NHS Solent, we’re able to hold regular sessions on sexual health and through Creatful we facilitate a weekly arts and crafts workshop at our centre.

We’ve also received a donation of laptops which will be so useful in helping our women access technology and allow us to run employment and education sessions.”

Helen Morris, Senior Probation Officer, South Central Women’s Strategic Lead, said:

“Visiting the Advance women’s centre in Portsmouth on their 3rd Birthday was lovely. As soon as I walk into their space, I feel the positivity and warmth. The staff provide essential services for the women supervised by Probation and the centre has really established itself as a calm, welcoming and peaceful place to meet other women and be supported.”

Katie Wood, Commissioning Contracts Officer with Public Health Portsmouth, was among the guests and talked about the vital collaboration between Advance, Portsmouth City Council, the Society of St James, and other partners.

“This collaborative work includes establishing a women-only service called Project W – Women empowering Women – an inclusive, welcoming safe space for Portsmouth women, that will run every Thursday from the Ambition Portsmouth office, 67 Kingston Road, from 10am til 4pm.

The service will give women an opportunity to get help and support with alcohol or substances, access to a family or recovery worker, and a weekly domestic abuse support group.

Future plans include a monthly women's health, nurse-led clinic, offering family planning, Long-Acting contraception, breast awareness, pregnancy testing and HRT information and support. The aim of the health clinic is to reach women that might not access routine health services,” said Katie.