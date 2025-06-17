Ten-year-old Declan Peers has officially qualified for the 2025 Pokémon World Championships, to be held this August in Anaheim, California. A real-life Ash Ketchum!

After a remarkable season of competitive play, Declan has emerged as one of the UK’s top Junior Division Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) players, currently ranked in the Top 5 nationally and gaining recognition across Europe.

The Portsmouth schoolboy, who began his journey learning to play at Portsmouth Pokemon League, has consistently delivered strong performances throughout the 2024–2025 season, competing at major events across the continent.

Declan Lille Regional Semi Finalist

His impressive results include:

3rd – Lille Regional Championships (France)

10th – Utrecht Special Event (Netherlands)

11th – Gdańsk Regional Championships (Poland)

13th – Stuttgart Regional Championships (Germany)

15th – Bologna Special Event (Italy)

21st – Birmingham Regional Championships (UK)

13th – European International Championships (London)

(Out of over 200 Junior competitors)

Declan at World Championships, Hawaii

These top-tier placements earned Declan the required Championship Points to qualify for the 2025 World Championships — the highest level of Pokémon TCG play globally.

This will mark Declan’s second consecutive World Championship appearance, following his debut in 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. In August, he will travel to Anaheim to represent the UK in the Junior Division, competing against the world’s best young players.

To support his journey, Declan sells Pokémon cards he wins at tournaments, helping fund his travel to events across the UK. His passion continues to inspire those around him. He also enjoys helping others to learn to play and being part of the wider Pokemon community, he always puts playing ahead of winning.

Declan Peers

Backed by Monster Collectibles

Declan’s competitive journey is proudly supported by Monster Collectibles, a Woolston-based trading card game store. As his sponsor, Monster Collectibles has provided crucial resources and encouragement throughout the season. Declan is the only junior player on the Monster Collectables Pokemon team and will be flying the flag for them in Anaheim.

With his focus now on the World Championships, Declan continues to train and compete while raising funds for his upcoming trip. The Anaheim event will bring together top players from around the globe to battle for prestige, prizes, and a place in Pokémon history.

The Pokémon World Championships are the premier event in competitive Pokémon play, featuring the best players from around the globe in Pokémon TCG, VGC, Pokémon GO, and more. The 2025 Championships in Anaheim will offer over $2 million in prizes and crown new World Champions across all divisions.