Portsmouth’s First ‘Chatty Bench’ Unveiled in Milton Park

Portsmouth has taken a significant step in fostering community spirit and tackling loneliness with the introduction of its first-ever ‘Chatty Bench’, officially launched in Milton Park by Lord Mayor Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson and members of the Milton Neighbourhood Forum.

These special benches, marked with a simple sign inviting passers-by to sit and chat, are designed to encourage spontaneous conversations, strengthen connections, and create a greater sense of belonging in the community. The initiative has already seen success across the UK, promoting kindness, empathy, and mental well-being, and now Portsmouth is joining the movement.

Speaking at the unveiling, Lord Mayor Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson emphasized the importance of fostering spaces for conversation, saying: "Simple interactions can make a huge difference in someone’s day. The ‘Chatty Benches’ encourage moments of connection that combat loneliness and help build a stronger, more compassionate community."

The Milton Neighbourhood Forum has played a key role in bringing this initiative to Portsmouth, ensuring that local parks become welcoming places where conversations can flourish. With three benches now installed in Milton’s parks, the hope is that this idea will continue to grow, leading to more benches across the city.

Milton Locals Having a Chat

The launch event saw residents, community members, and local leaders coming together to celebrate this milestone, demonstrating the very spirit of the initiative—bringing people together through conversation.

For more information or to support the expansion of ‘Chatty Benches’ in Portsmouth, please contact: Martin Silman, Milton Neighbourhood Forum ([email protected])