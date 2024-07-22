Powerboat Racing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
UK Powerboat racing
Off from Haslar Marina and starting Just off the winner sand bar Hayling Island, Racing past the front of Haying to Selsey then turning to past the Nab tower and around the Isle Of Wight out to Hengisbury Head, turning back through Hurst to the finish
Photo showing the winning boat Good Boy Vodka battling it out with Dragon AT Offshore just outside West Pole, Hayling Island
Other boats from Sweeden and
Good Boy Vodka is 50′ Outerlimits Hull, Green White, Mercury 2200 hp, fully. The Good Boy Vodka boat can reach.
Dragon Off Shore is 39’ Dragon Hull, White-Blue, Ilmor 1450 hp
Race distance of 64.1 NM or 73.76 Miles
1st 1-25 Good Boy Vodka, average speed of 92.56MP Hand Timed at 47min 49sec
Mike Howe, Tim Linden and Scott Younger
2nd 1-99 Sweedenalupowerboat, average speed of 86.61MPH Hand Timed at 51min 06sec
Ola Ostland, Peter Ostland
3rd 1L-21 Pippa. Average speed of 78.17MPH Hand Held Timed at 56min 37sec
Dan Smith, Jack De Vries-Weller and Dave Flewin
A great race organised by UKOPRA (United Kingdom Offshore Powerboat Racing Association)
Andrew Blondell
Photos By Andy BlondPix Blondell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.