Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Solent 80 Powerboat Racing

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Off from Haslar Marina and starting Just off the winner sand bar Hayling Island, Racing past the front of Haying to Selsey then turning to past the Nab tower and around the Isle Of Wight out to Hengisbury Head, turning back through Hurst to the finish