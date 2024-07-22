Powerboat Racing

By Andrew Blondell
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:07 BST
The Solent 80 Powerboat Racing

UK Powerboat racing

Off from Haslar Marina and starting Just off the winner sand bar Hayling Island, Racing past the front of Haying to Selsey then turning to past the Nab tower and around the Isle Of Wight out to Hengisbury Head, turning back through Hurst to the finish

Photo showing the winning boat Good Boy Vodka battling it out with Dragon AT Offshore just outside West Pole, Hayling Island

Good Boy, Good Boy Vodka battling it out with Dragon AT Offshore
Good Boy, Good Boy Vodka battling it out with Dragon AT Offshore

Other boats from Sweeden and

Good Boy Vodka is 50′ Outerlimits Hull, Green White, Mercury 2200 hp, fully. The Good Boy Vodka boat can reach.

Dragon Off Shore is 39’ Dragon Hull, White-Blue, Ilmor 1450 hp

Race distance of 64.1 NM or 73.76 Miles

1st 1-25 Good Boy Vodka, average speed of 92.56MP Hand Timed at 47min 49sec

Mike Howe, Tim Linden and Scott Younger

2nd 1-99 Sweedenalupowerboat, average speed of 86.61MPH Hand Timed at 51min 06sec

Ola Ostland, Peter Ostland

3rd 1L-21 Pippa. Average speed of 78.17MPH Hand Held Timed at 56min 37sec

Dan Smith, Jack De Vries-Weller and Dave Flewin

A great race organised by UKOPRA (United Kingdom Offshore Powerboat Racing Association)

Andrew Blondell

Photos By Andy BlondPix Blondell

