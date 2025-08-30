£25,000 now raised by Portsmouth Philharmonic after Fareham children's charity benefits

More than £25,000 has been raised for good causes in the south east Hampshire area by the Portsmouth Philharmonic Orchestra, after it handed over more than £800 to Fareham-based charity Second Chance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the orchestra was founded in 2009 by Anne White, each year it plays three concerts with the proceeds of ticket sales going to help a variety of organisations.

Second Chance supports young people from Portsmouth and beyond who have perhaps failed to thrive in mainstream education or are vulnerable in some other way, to get their lives back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of the orchestra Di Lloyd was given a tour of the charity’s centre between Titchfield and Wickham by its CEO and founder Doug Hulme to see for herself how the money would be used.

Di Lloyd (centre left) presents the cheque to Doug Hulme (centre right) supported by Clare Hulme (left).

“I was amazed to see how much there is here for the kids to do. The grounds are fantastic and it’s a great place for the young people to experience a different environment and be inspired and challenged to move their lives forward,” she said.

Doug said: “We're working with children that really come principally from three backgrounds. They've either been abused or they come from a poverty-stricken background or they have learning difficulties. Sometimes, of course, all three. We really are looking for the children that will slip through the net.

“We're so glad that you [the orchestra] did choose us because we don't receive funding from any of the statutory bodies, so everything we do is fundraising. So literally any money that's sent to us is poured out into the main charitable objects of the trust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity was presented with a cheque for £817, the proceeds of the orchestra’s concert in June at St Faith’s Church, Lee-on-the-Solent, organised by Montserrat Events and also featuring soprano Jennifer Parker-Lummis.

Di, who also plays ‘cello and has been a member of the orchestra since 2015, added: “To have reached the £25,000 milestone - £25,725 now, to be precise - is a fantastic achievement and is a tribute to the foresight of Anne and others, who set the orchestra up back in 2009.”

The orchestra is supported by Bishops Printers and its next concert, which will raise money for the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth’s annual appeal, will be at the Church of the Resurrection, Drayton on Sunday November 30 at 3pm. Tickets will go on sale in October.