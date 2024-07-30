Raft of South Coast promotions for Azets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Azets, the UK’s specialist business advisor to SMEs, has announced a raft of summer promotions across its south coast offices, including Portsmouth and Havant.

Two new partners and two directors have been named among 19 promotions in the region.

The new partners are Adrian Cousens (ABAS) and Miya King (Tax) who are both based in Southampton.

Promoted to director are Nick Bryant (ABAS) and Paul Francis (Audit & Assurance), who both work out of the firm’s Poole office.

Nick Parrett, Regional Managing Director – South at Azets

Azets has central south coast offices in Southampton, Romsey, Winchester, Portsmouth, Havant and Poole.

Other regional promotions have come in Poole (four), Portsmouth (four), Southampton (three), Havant (three) and Winchester (one).

Nick Parrett, Regional Managing Director – South at Azets, said: “I wholeheartedly congratulate my colleagues who have been promoted in our central south coast offices, particularly new partners Adrian Cousens and Miya King and our new directors Nick Bryant and Paul Francis.

“These promotions, which are thoroughly deserved, not only reflect the immense expertise and experience we have in this region but demonstrate how Azets is a leader for promoting from within and developing our own talent.

“This in turn enables us to continue to offer our valued clients a second-to-none service across all sectors, knowing that our dedicated and hard-working team is prepared to go that extra mile to support businesses and individuals.”

Azets, the international advisory, outsourcing and compliance Group has announced a total of 212 promotions across its UK business, including 35 new partners and directors, and changes to the Azets UK leadership team.

Peter Gallanagh, Azets UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “I’m delighted to welcome a talented group of new partners and directors as part of more than 200 promotions across our UK business.