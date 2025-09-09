Residents at Bedhampton Court “Boldly Go” for Star Trek Day

Residents at Bedhampton Court Care Home in Havant had a morning of intergalactic fun as the home celebrated Star Trek Day.

Bedhampton Court invited residents to “boldly go” where no resident had gone before, with a mix of themed activities and cosmic adventures.

The day included Klingon word searches, colouring sessions inspired by Starfleet insignias, and even a chance to learn a few phrases in a new language-enough to make anyone feel like a cadet on the Starship Enterprise.

The highlight of the morning was meeting Pete the alien, the home’s newest “resident,” who joined the crew on their galactic adventures and quickly became a favourite. From “exploring strange new worlds”.

Bedhampton Court resident ready for an adventure on the Starship Enterprise

Meet our newest resident, Pete the alien!

The Bedhampton Court crew boldly celebrated Star Trek Day together!

Our resident is mission-ready in their Star Trek mask!

Bedhampton Court, with 47 bedrooms across two floors, Communal areas, including comfortable lounges, a large conservatory, and a courtyard garden leading onto lawns, provide plenty of space for residents to socialise, relax, and take part in activities- whether they’re stargazing or enjoying more down-to-earth pastimes.

As part of Healthcare Homes, Bedhampton Court benefits from the support of more than 4,000 dedicated staff across 48 care homes, nine homecare branches, live-in care services, and specialist services across the South and East of England.

The team at Bedhampton Court is committed to providing attentive, compassionate care, ensuring every resident is treated with respect and dignity.