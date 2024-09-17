Return of “Paste up Pompey” sees local and international artists unite to transform Southsea Common

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Artists from across the world came together this past weekend to bring life to Southsea Common, as the #PasteUpPompey project made a triumphant return to the 2024 LOOKUP Portsmouth annual street art festival.

The collaborative art project, featuring more than 60 paste-up artworks from Japan, Australia, South America, the USA, Europe, and the UK, transformed the wall on Clarence Parade into a vibrant canvas, showcasing Portsmouth’s growing reputation as a hub for street art.

This year’s festival attracted around 30,000 visitors, surpassing the 20,000 who attended last year’s event.

“I was genuinely humbled by the generosity of the international paste-up community,” said Portsmouth-based street artist, Lissitch.1kp, who first created the #PasteUpPompey movement in 2020.

Artists from across the world bringing Southsea Common to life

“We received submissions from all over the world, as well as local contributions from artists in Portsmouth. It’s such a vibrant and collaborative community, and it felt incredible to be part of that energy.”

A standout moment of the weekend was the unveiling of Lissitch.1kp’s own giant bee poster, which included a unique interactive element.

“The poster featured a QR code that allowed people to experience ‘Bee-world’ - a 360-degree video of the same space but filled with bees and beehives,” he explained. The artwork was part of a wider initiative to raise funds for the local Bee Keepers Association. It was great to see the reaction as people explored Bee-world on their phones.”

Volunteers from Action Asylum also played a key role in the event, with additional support from local college students and artists.

Lissitch.1kp’s giant bee poster

“It was wonderful to see how many people just turned up to help. The whole atmosphere was buzzing, with local artists and passers-by getting involved throughout the day,” Lissitch.1kp said.

“Residents from the buildings behind the wall came over to say how much they loved the colour and vibrancy we’ve brought to the area. That was especially rewarding, as they’re the ones who will live closest to the wall”

Beyond its impact on the city’s visual landscape, #PasteUpPompey demonstrated the power of art to connect communities across borders.

A particularly poignant moment came when an Iranian asylum seeker, who volunteered on the day, shared his experience. In Iran, he had risked his life putting up political posters in secret, fearing severe consequences if caught.

“Being able to freely participate in the paste-up wall in Portsmouth was a liberating and cathartic experience for him, a stark contrast to the fear he faced in his home country,” said Lissitch.1kp.

#PasteUpPompey forms part of Portsmouth’s eagerly anticipated LOOKUP Festival. The two-day visual extravaganza actively promotes the inclusion of female street artists and other under-represented groups, while upholding a strict selection process. It is committed to nurturing female and local talent, expanding the pool of high-quality artists from which it can draw.

“We’re excited to build on this year’s event and see how #PasteUpPompey continues to grow,” said Festival Director Angela Parks. “The response has been fantastic, and we’re looking forward to even bigger things next year.”

For more information on LOOKUP Portsmouth, please visit: https://www.lookup-portsmouth.co.uk